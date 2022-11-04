Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Cold & rainy in valleys; Heavy mountain snow
Yesterday the winds picked up, now the rain & snow is moving in!. Strong winds are still possible across much of NW Utah, including Tooele & Rush valleys, where 55 mph gusts are possible. Otherwise, valley rain and snow will be most likely across Northern Utah in the morning. After a break from the precipitation early in the afternoon, heavier and more widespread rain will become likely from late afternoon through tonight.
Comments / 0