Yesterday the winds picked up, now the rain & snow is moving in!. Strong winds are still possible across much of NW Utah, including Tooele & Rush valleys, where 55 mph gusts are possible. Otherwise, valley rain and snow will be most likely across Northern Utah in the morning. After a break from the precipitation early in the afternoon, heavier and more widespread rain will become likely from late afternoon through tonight.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO