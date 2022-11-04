Read full article on original website
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Netflix Co-CEO asked LA residents to vote Caruso for Mayor race on The Hollywood Reporter - And people lost itVictorLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Mayoral Election 2022: What You Need To Know Before VotingDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
California Midterm Election 2022 Voter GuideDayana SabatinCalifornia State
TVOvermind
Reliving some of Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedy characters
A unique command of face, body, and acting that can easily portray total idiots and drama protagonists made Jim Carrey a widely respected actor. He is a layered personality with some screen issues, but most fans appreciate his comedic genius radiating from each scene, line, and grimace. Jim’s career started...
TVOvermind
Where is the Clueless Cast Now?
The Year was 1995. The movie was Clueless. Cher made history that year as the fashionably clueless daughter of a litigator who drives her totally cool white jeep without a driver’s license while giving back to the world by making love matches and funding school drive with shoes and other oddities. She was the IT girl of the 90s, and there is not a woman born in the 80s who doesn’t remember the year Clueless came out.
TVOvermind
Mike Myers Net Worth in 2022
Mike Myers is not Michael Myers. In truth, he is Michael Myers, but Mike Myers is not the Michael Myers of Halloween fame. He does know Jamie Lee Curtis – though how close or how many times they’ve met is unknown to us – but he’s not the guy who has spent more than 40 years trying to kill her on Halloween night. No, Mike Myers was born Michael John Myers of Canada on May 25, 1963, but he is not the scary Michael Myers with the mask. He likely spent much of his life growing up hearing that joke, but the joke is on everyone else because Mike Myers might have the same name as a fictional serial killer. But Mike Myers’ net worth is also $200 million, so let the world laugh. He’s laughing…all the way to the bank.
TVOvermind
Losing Her Mother Taught Mariska Hargitay A Lot About Trauma
The truth about actress Mariska Hargitay is that many people love her, but very few know too much about her. She’s a lovely woman who has graced our television screens for decades, and we love her in every role. Hargitay is perhaps most famous for her role as Olivia Benson. She’s the star character in the hit show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay began playing Olivia Benson in 1999, which means she is now 23 years into her starring role. Unsurprisingly, this role makes people feel as if they know her without them ever getting to know her. She’s so good that no one bothers to look at her personal life or what she’s been doing outside of Olivia Benson. She is Olivia Benson. It turns out, however, that Mariska Hargitay has a fascinating life – including the story of her mother, who taught her everything she knows.
TVOvermind
Nicole Richie: From Paris Hilton’s Best Friend to Business Mogul and Mom
From a party girl with questionable fashion choices and hair to a businesswoman, wife, and mom, Nicole Richie has come a long way since her days of being Paris Hilton’s bestie and reality television co-star. The Simple Life stars were the kind of girls the world loved to make a mockery of. They were wealthy socialites without much going on – or so they wanted us to believe they were so clueless – but shopping, partying, drinking, and drugs. Nicole Richie was famous, but she was always Paris Hilton’s sidekick. So much had changed since the early 2000s when these two were living life on a farm and experiencing The Simple Life on national television, and it’s time to take a look back. Are Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton still friends?
TVOvermind
What is Marlon Wayan’s Net Worth in 2022?
Marlon Wayans did not grow up wealthy. He was your everyday guy from New York City. His mom, Elvira, was a homemaker and a social worker. His father was the manager of a grocery store, and their family was a big one. Marlon Wayans is the youngest child in the family, and he has nine older siblings. You might know a few of them since they come from the famous Wayans family of actors and comedians. In fact, of ten Wayans children, seven of them are famous. The most famous are Marlon, Damon, Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Kim, and Nadia. His life might not have been filled with wealth growing up, but Marlon Wayans’s net worth in 2022 is a staggering $40 million, and he is doing all right.
TVOvermind
Roseanne Barr’s Net Worth is $80 Million in 2022
Roseanne Barr is a woman very familiar with controversy. Say what you will about the comedian and actress, but she is a woman of confidence. She’s not afraid to say what is on her mind, how she feels, or what she’s thinking, and that is a gift many people do not share. Many are afraid to speak up, to say what they feel, and to stand outside the crowd to speak their own version of the truth. Roseanne Barr is not one of those women.
