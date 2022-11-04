Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Ryan Cooler Speaks About The Original Story of Black Panther 2 Before Chadwick Boseman’s Passing
We’re less than two weeks away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it’s shaping up to be a huge event. Of course, it helps that the original Black Panther became a global phenomenon that made over a billion dollars worldwide, but it’s amazing considering the fact that Chadwick Boseman is no longer able to represent the titular Marvel hero. As expected, fans weren’t thrilled with Ryan Coogler and Marvel’s decision not to recast T’Challa, with a petition to recast the character garnering over 50,000 signatures. However, Marvel and Coogler held their stance on the situation, and though the review embargo hasn’t been released just yet, all signs are pointing to the sequel being as good or even better than its predecessor.
msn.com
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
TVOvermind
The Amazing Cast Of Girl, Interrupted
Girl, Interrupted is based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir, which has the same name as the movie. The director of the movie is James Mangold. The film was released in December 1999. Set in the late 1960s, Girl, Interrupted starts with Susanna’s (Winona Ryder) getting into a psychiatric institution. In...
TVOvermind
5 Reasons Female-Led Ensemble Movies Don’t Work
Whenever the idea of female ensemble movies is brought up, there are a lot of people that experience various reactions depending on how they feel about such movies and depending on how the movies are put together. There are female ensemble movies that are put together in a manner that feels balanced and bound to be enjoyed by everyone since they manage to create a balance that audience members enjoy. Unfortunately, some female ensemble movies tend to go so overboard with the idea of ‘girl power‘ that they end up harming the plot rather than advancing it in a way that people want to see. The fact about ensemble movies is that one can have a great cast and still make a truly horrible movie, or one can put together a great movie with a less-than-stellar cast. Like it or not, the overall story does make a difference when it comes to how the movie is received, and ensemble movies can be fun, or they can be a two-hour-long drag.
TVOvermind
5 Best Cigar Scenes in Movies
Some people like cigars. Others think they stink and are kind of nasty. But in the movies, cigars are often used as a prop that can affect and possibly enhance the appearance and overall appearance and attitude of those who smoke them. It’s not that big of a thing, cigars are, after all, just another part of a movie, but there is something about a person smoking a cigar that appeals to some folks and makes that character look a bit dangerous or even more manly to others.
TVOvermind
Reliving some of Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedy characters
A unique command of face, body, and acting that can easily portray total idiots and drama protagonists made Jim Carrey a widely respected actor. He is a layered personality with some screen issues, but most fans appreciate his comedic genius radiating from each scene, line, and grimace. Jim’s career started...
TVOvermind
“The Expendables” (2010): Top Cast & Characters
What do you get when you take all your childhood action heroes, mix them up with newer ones, and try to make a movie? You get the first installment of The Expendables (2010). No doubt, it was one of the selling points of the movie. The nostalgic feeling you get watching them come together on a mission is something better felt than told.
TVOvermind
5 Best Jonathan Majors Movies and Tv shows
If you don’t know who Jonathan Majors is, you’ve probably been living under a rock for the past few years. From starring in blockbuster MCU shows like Loki to critically acclaimed drama series like The Lovecraft country, Jonathan Majors has made it clear that he is a force to reckon with in the acting world. From his growing acting catalog, we know it’s true!
TVOvermind
If Avatar 2 Bombs at the Box Office Will James Cameron Consider Streaming?
There’s only a little over a month before the wait for the next Avatar movie will be over, but it does sound as though James Cameron and several others are harboring doubts that this sequel might not be nearly as popular as the first movie. The idea that any sequel is going to top the original movie is kind of naive in a way, but hey, it does happen, and there’s always a fighting chance. One of the problems with Avatar, though, is that Cameron struck when the iron was hot, as the saying goes, and people needed something to believe in.
TVOvermind
Amanda Waller Is an Irrelevant Character
The argument that one character or another is completely relevant to a story or a franchise is one that has been ongoing for years since, to some people, a character might not make a lot of sense when and where they’re placed in a story. To others, however, this might not be the case since they might figure that this character is situated perfectly where they need to be. But in the case of Amanda Waller, it’s fair to say that she feels almost completely irrelevant since far too often she’s come off as a character who could be easily replaced by another person, be they man or woman, and that she’s been given the type of power she has for reasons other than a storyline.
TVOvermind
The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
TVOvermind
The Oscar Curse: Is It Real and Is Hilary Swank a Victim?
Have you heard of the Oscar Curse? Let’s make it clear from the start that the Oscar Curse reportedly affects women who win the Best Actress Academy Award. What does it mean, though? It means that winning and accepting the Oscar for Best Actress means the actress in question is also giving up on her marriage. Perhaps ‘giving up’ is the wrong choice of words. More accurately, it means she will end up divorced through some Oscar Curse. It happens to, well, everyone. Hilary Swank is no exception to the rule, though some thought she might be the woman who broke the curse after winning two Academy Awards and remaining married after both – until she wasn’t. Here’s what we know about Hilary Swank and the Oscar Curse.
TVOvermind
6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About “Friends”
Friends are the biggest game-changer in the history of television! The show pilot premiered on September 22, 1994, and almost 20 years later, the characters of Joey, Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, and Monica are the greatest sitcom heroes since the show is still vastly watched (or binged) over the streaming platforms around the world.
TVOvermind
What is Marlon Wayan’s Net Worth in 2022?
Marlon Wayans did not grow up wealthy. He was your everyday guy from New York City. His mom, Elvira, was a homemaker and a social worker. His father was the manager of a grocery store, and their family was a big one. Marlon Wayans is the youngest child in the family, and he has nine older siblings. You might know a few of them since they come from the famous Wayans family of actors and comedians. In fact, of ten Wayans children, seven of them are famous. The most famous are Marlon, Damon, Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Kim, and Nadia. His life might not have been filled with wealth growing up, but Marlon Wayans’s net worth in 2022 is a staggering $40 million, and he is doing all right.
TVOvermind
Fascinating Facts About Omar Epps’ Role in Juice
It was 1991 when the famous actor Omar Epps and the famous late rapper Tupac Shakur starred in a film together. The title is Juice, and the movie was Tupac’s debut in the acting business. In the movie, Epps plays a kid named Quincy (Q) who isn’t sure he wants to spend his life going down the path to crime. His three friends spend a lot of time with him, they skip a lot of school, and they do the usual teenage boy stuff, and there are a lot of stories here.
TVOvermind
10 Comic Book Characters That are Way Too Overpowered
Writers love to beef up their creations, especially when it comes to superheroes and villains. The fact is that fans love the heroes and villains they’ve been given over the years and have defended these fictional characters vehemently when it comes to their powers and skills. The only issue with this is that thanks to the fans and their need to see more and defend one character or another, the characters have evolved in a manner that has left many of them seriously overpowered in a very ridiculous fashion. At some point, a lot of heroes have become so insanely strong and resistant to so many types of damage that they should be able to take on armies on their own. Some heroes have had their powers dialed down over the years, but others have still been amped up even further as the years have gone by.
Comments / 0