Willie Nelson’s former home is for sale in Tennessee. It’s as country as you’d expect

A picturesque estate sitting peacefully on 155-acres of rolling Tennessee countryside is named “The Hideaway” for a reason.

While its spectacular views and selection may turn heads, the biggest draw happens to be that it was once owned by music legend Willie Nelson.

The log cabin on the property was said to have inspired the song “Shotgun Willie” after Nelson’s daring rescue of his guitar and “a pound of weed” when the structure caught fire in 1970, People Magazine reported.

Of course, the property stands out all on its own even without its cool musical history. Features on the estate include:

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom log cabin

Hay barn

Pastures

Woods

Trails

The property is 30 minutes from Nashville, the listing on Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty says.

According to Realtor.com, the estate has been owned by only two individuals , including the country music icon.

“From what we can find from tax records, there have only been two owners. One is the current seller and different members of that family. And the other is Willie Nelson,” listing agent Ross Welch said to Realtor.

“This was one of the properties that the IRS seized when Willie was not paying taxes.”

His “tax troubles are almost as legendary as his career.,” Forbes reported in 2013. In 1990, the feds raided a home of Nelson’s , and he lost nearly everything he owned “including his Pedernales Country Club and Recording Studio; his Dripping Springs ranch; twenty other properties in four states; and most of his instruments, recordings and memorabilia,” according to Forbes.

Nelson, who was born in Fort Worth, Texas, came to fame in the 1950s and helped “spearhead the country music movement known as outlaw music,” with Waylon Jennings in the ’70s, Britannica reported.

The listing is held by Welch and Matt Lawson.

