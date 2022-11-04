Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NFL
Late rally vs. Rams could be reminder Tom Brady, Buccaneers needed to save season
TAMPA, Fla. -- In the final seconds, all the hopes and disappointments of the Buccaneers' season were present in the huddle. The offense had sputtered and not managed even one touchdown. There had been drops, and miscommunications and a lack of creativity and juice. An already-broken offense looked utterly shattered.
NFL
Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints
The weapons at Lamar Jackson's disposal have taken another hit heading into the Ravens' Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries, the team announced Sunday. The All-Pro TE has been Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).
NFL
Aaron Donkor's global football journey comes full circle in Germany
The Seahawks are traveling to Europe to face the Bucs in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany. But for Seattle practice squad linebacker Aaron Donkor, it's not just a history-making trip - it's a personal example of the connections forged in an increasingly global game.
NFL
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. Cooper joined the Panthers when former coach Matt Rhule was hired in 2020. Pasqualoni, the...
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties
Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".
NFL
Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 9 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and also give their thoughts on the new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday. Next, the pair break down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Dolphins at Bears and Vikings at Commanders. Following that, the pair touch on five more games.
NFL
NFL Week 9 takeaways: New York Jets good, Los Angeles Rams bad, Green Bay Packers UGLY
The Dolphins' offense rocked. The Falcons' defense literally dropped the ball. And the Panthers' D just gave up another Joe Mixon score. That's just the appetizer. Let's get to the main course!. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 9, Schein Nine style. THE GOOD. 1. 6-3...
NFL
Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason
Each week in the 2022 campaign, former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Network analyst David Carr will take a look at all offensive players and rank his top 15. Rankings are based solely on this season's efforts. The Week 10 pecking order is below. NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from...
NFL
Bills' Josh Allen on loss to Jets: It's tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like (expletive)'
Josh Allen's no good, very bad day resulted in an upset loss for the Bills, who watched their AFC East lead shrink to a half-game. Allen was the first to admit his failures against the Jets in the immediate aftermath. "It's tough to win in this league. We were playing...
Pittsburgh Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright from Kansas City Chiefs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. The Steelers say Wright has kicked in 19 games and hit 28 of his 32 field goal attempts and 28 out of his 30 extra point attempts. Wright has a career-long-59-yard-long field...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
NFL
Script flips from agony to ecstasy for Chargers in triumph over Falcons
ATLANTA -- There's a lot of scar tissue that comes with being a Charger or a Charger fan. Year after year, decade after decade, games that appear to be won turn suddenly and end in defeat. Year after year, decade after decade, apparent victory turns to improbable defeat, causing the wound to grow wider and deeper each time.
NFL
Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North division. While things are dark in Packerland, president and CEO Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday during a fan conference call that it's still too early to write off the season.
NFL
Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
With the trade deadline passed, all eyes turn to the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. The star receiver, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, is the biggest fish in the free-agent pool and likely the final splash that a postseason hopeful could add this season. He's believed to be close to medically ready to return, which means chatter about where Odell will sign should ratchet up.
NFL
The First Read, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes' night a reminder QB position is key; Bears unlocking Fields
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One young QB catching fire. -- New QB joins MVP race. But first, a reminder of just how crucial the QB position is to...
NFL
Frank Reich hopes to coach again: 'I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open'
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich received a call Monday morning from owner Jim Irsay informing him he was being relieved of his duties after four-plus seasons. "There's disappointment and hurt," Reich told Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports in Indy. "It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season. But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I've come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he's doing what he thinks is best for the team.
NFL
2022 NFL midseason award predictions: Josh Allen leads Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in MVP race
With the 2022 NFL season at its midpoint, NFL.com's analysts update their predictions on who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards at NFL Honors, including:. Participating analysts: Michael Baca, Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri...
NFL
Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffers broken hand in ATV accident during bye week
Giants safety Xavier McKinney's week off is going to cost him a few more. McKinney suffered a broken hand as a result of an ATV accident during his bye week trip to Cabo, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. New York placed the defensive back on the reserve/non-football injury list.
