ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

The weapons at Lamar Jackson's disposal have taken another hit heading into the Ravens' Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries, the team announced Sunday. The All-Pro TE has been Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Aaron Donkor's global football journey comes full circle in Germany

The Seahawks are traveling to Europe to face the Bucs in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Germany. But for Seattle practice squad linebacker Aaron Donkor, it's not just a history-making trip - it's a personal example of the connections forged in an increasingly global game.
SEATTLE, WA
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods looks unrecognisable as Tiger Woods returns to caddying duties

Tiger Woods appears to be continuing his part-time career of caddying for his son Charlie Woods in-between his rehab, who appears to be blossoming into a fine young talent. It has to be said it's probably at this point we should stop referring to Tiger's son as "Little Charlie" or "Little Cat".
NFL

Move The Sticks: Colts fire HC Frank Reich, big Week 9 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 9 of the NFL season. The guys start by reacting to the news of the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich and also give their thoughts on the new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday. Next, the pair break down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Dolphins at Bears and Vikings at Commanders. Following that, the pair touch on five more games.
NFL

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has made his play-calling decision. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, starting this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources informed of the situation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Script flips from agony to ecstasy for Chargers in triumph over Falcons

ATLANTA -- There's a lot of scar tissue that comes with being a Charger or a Charger fan. Year after year, decade after decade, games that appear to be won turn suddenly and end in defeat. Year after year, decade after decade, apparent victory turns to improbable defeat, causing the wound to grow wider and deeper each time.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

With the trade deadline passed, all eyes turn to the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. The star receiver, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, is the biggest fish in the free-agent pool and likely the final splash that a postseason hopeful could add this season. He's believed to be close to medically ready to return, which means chatter about where Odell will sign should ratchet up.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Frank Reich hopes to coach again: 'I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open'

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich received a call Monday morning from owner Jim Irsay informing him he was being relieved of his duties after four-plus seasons. "There's disappointment and hurt," Reich told Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports in Indy. "It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season. But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I've come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he's doing what he thinks is best for the team.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy