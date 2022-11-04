Read full article on original website
A 95-year-old woman who survived Auschwitz and became a psychologist says having a happy family has brought her healing
When Edith Eger was a teenager struggling to survive in Auschwitz, she prayed for the people holding her prisoner. "If I would have died there, it would have been praying for the guards," Eger told Insider. She didn't know then that she would survive the death camp or eventually move...
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
The woman who died without having a relationship with a man
Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'
The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet
Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?
Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Princess Diana Felt ‘Enormous Relief’ That Prince William Was a Boy, Said Having Girls Would Have Been ‘a Little Tricky’
Princess Diana once opened up about why she felt "enormous relief" that Prince William was a boy and how raising two princesses would have been "tricky."
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
The American relatives of Adolf Hitler lived in New York and flew the American flag
Colorized image of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)Credit: Kentot785; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 2018, a reporter from the German newspaper, Bild, tracked down three brothers who lived in Long Island, New York.
King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ during ‘lonely’ childhood, author claims
Christopher Andersen believes there’s a reason why King Charles is "one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had." The author has written a new book about the monarch, titled "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous palace insiders who have made shocking revelations about the 73-year-old.
3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like
scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
"Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a since-deleted...
Earl Spencer pays tribute to Princess Diana with poignant unseen photo
Earl Spencer remembered his late father and sister in a previously unseen family photograph, shared on Instagram last week. Commemorating All Souls Day, he explained: ‘Today is All Souls Day - when it’s customary to remember the souls of those you love, who’ve departed: it is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead.’
Georg Elser tried assassinating Hitler 83 years ago- His elaborate attempt failed miserably due to Hitler's early exit
Johann 'Georg' Elser was a carpenter who made history by concocting an elaborate assassination attempt against Adolf Hitler. Elser began planning a year to carry out his plan at the annual speech at a Munich beer hall. Because the speech was started at the same time annually, Elser was sure that his plan was foolproof. [i]
An Unexpected Cure for Heartache
Before my father left his second wife for his third, Julia made me congee. I was 26, living in New York, at the violent end of the relationship with the alcoholic I started dating in high school. It didn’t matter that I’d been the one to do the leaving—my sense of abandonment, loneliness, and heartache was nearly as profound as my mother’s had been when my father split. My mother, whom I’d mercilessly judged for being weak.
