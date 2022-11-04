Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Why banking uses at least 56x more energy than Bitcoin
The next time Bitcoin (BTC) comes under fire for energy consumption, remember this statistic: the banking industry uses at least 56 times more energy. That's according to cryptographer and founder of Valuechain, Michel Khazzaka:. “I’m not saying it uses less or the same, just know it uses 56 times more...
CoinTelegraph
What Musk’s Twitter acquisition could mean for social media crypto adoption
The emergence of Web3 technologies has brought Web2-based companies to consider amendments to their current products and services. Many leading brands are using Web3 technologies such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to promote their brand as well as show their affiliation with emerging tech. Social media is another domain where Web3...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto hits the main stage at Web Summit in front of record crowds
Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon has established itself as the spiritual home of one of the world’s largest technology events. Web Summit has called the Altice Arena home since 2016 and attracted a staggering 71,000 people in the latest edition of the conference. The effect of the event...
CoinTelegraph
Trademarks filed for NFTs, metaverse and cryptocurrencies soar to new levels in 2022
The number of companies filing trademarks for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse-related virtual goods and services, and cryptocurrencies has grown rapidly in 2022. According to data compiled by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the number of trademark applications filed for digital currencies, as well as their related goods and services, has reached 4,708 as of the end of October 2022 — surpassing the total number filed in 2021 (3,547).
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO not interested in Alameda’s offer to buy up its FTT holdings
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, appears disinterested in Alameda Research’s offer to buy out the crypto exchange’s FTX Token (FTT) holdings. Zhao responded to a question on Nov. 7 on Twitter asking if he would take up the offer by Alameda Research CEO...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
CoinTelegraph
SBF calls for collaboration with Binance ‘for the ecosystem’
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter again on Nov. 7 to claim that “a competitor is trying to go after the cryptocurrency exchange with false rumors” while also calling for collaboration with rival exchange Binance. The comments followed a statement from Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ”...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Binance CEO announces intent to acquire FTX to ‘help cover the liquidity crunch’
Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that the company would liquidate its position in FTX Token (FTT), FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as 'SBF,' took to social media seemingly in an effort to quell rumors of conflict between the major crypto exchanges. According to a Nov. 8 Twitter...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls fail to hold $21K, but pro traders refuse to flip bearish
147 days have passed since Bitcoin (BTC) closed above $25,000, and the result is that investors are less sure that the $20,000 support will hold. Backing these concerns are persistent global financial and macroeconomic tensions, which escalated on Nov. 7 after European Union officials expressed concerns over the $369 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
CoinTelegraph
Binance's FTX acquisition seen as chess move by crypto community
"Who needs Netflix when you are in crypto?", commented a user on Twitter as the crypto industry attempts to digest the acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX by its rival Binance. The deal, disclosed on Nov 8., has been compared with a "chess move" by some, insinuating that Binance's strategy intentionally led to the deal.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto no longer in top 10 most-cited potential risks: US central bank report
While proponents of traditional finance remain keen on dismissing Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto ecosystem as financial risks, a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York — one of the 12 federal reserve banks of the United States — revealed 11 factors that overshadow crypto in terms of risk in 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Why is Bitcoin price down today?
After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
CoinTelegraph
How to stop your crypto community from imploding
Crypto communities can often implode, despite the best intentions of everyone involved. Genuine communities with plausible but convoluted project ideas can fail just as easily as projects like DeFi Wonderland, which imploded because of its CFO’s connection to the controversial, defunct Canadian exchange QuadrigaCX. Plausible projects face scaling challenges...
CoinTelegraph
Deribit hackers move stolen Ether to Tornado Cash crypto mixer
In the aftermath of the $28 million Deribit hack, the unknown exploiter is moving stolen funds using the decentralized cryptocurrency mixer, Tornado Cash. The Deribit hot wallet hacker has transferred a total of 1,610 Ether (ETH), or around $2.5 million, to Tornado Cash, according to data from the Ethereum block explorer Etherscan.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto fans should get behind Elon Musk’s subscription model for Twitter
Like many people, I was originally dubious of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter given his historic tendency to make bold promises but later back away. That said, there is merit to his idea of adding a subscription layer to Twitter and using it to both improve curation and diversify away from advertising. If you believe in the core values of crypto, you should believe in it.
CoinTelegraph
Russia’s central bank report examines crypto’s place in the financial system
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is looking at ways to integrate crypto assets and blockchain technology into its local financial system amid a pile-on of global financial sanctions. In a Telegram post by the CBR on Nov. 7, the central bank shared a public consultation report titled “Digital Assets...
CoinTelegraph
NFT pricing strategy: How to price your NFTs?
Early in 2021, markets for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) started to gain some notoriety, and by the end of March 2021, this new market for digital assets had a total lifetime traded volume of about $550 million. Any digital asset can be an NFT including collectibles, artwork, video game characters, virtual world objects and digitized sports.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto notches a win among professional accountants
In his regular column, J.W. Verret, a law professor, attorney, CPA, and head of the Crypto Freedom Lab covers law and regulation of cryptocurrency with a focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and financial privacy. Institutional adoption is an exciting yet frustrating topic in crypto. The true modern-day crypto inheritors of...
CoinTelegraph
GALA token exploit ‘not a white hat act:’ Huobi Global
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with pNetwork’s official response to Huobi. Days after GameFi project Gala Games and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol pNetwork assured its community that everything was fine, crypto exchange Huobi Global came out with its version of the story, accusing pNetwork of earning a $4.5 million profit from the recent pGALA crash.
