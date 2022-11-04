Read full article on original website
"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome
Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
Newly Engaged Rachel Bradshaw Reveals How Dad Terry Hilariously Spoiled Her Fiancé's Proposal
Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry SPOILED Her Marriage Proposal. Rachel Bradshaw's proposal didn't exactly go as planned. In fact, The Bradshaw Bunch star revealed her dad Terry Bradshaw hilariously spilled the news of her fiancé Chase Lybbert's engagement plans before he actually got down on one knee.
Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source
Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Clip from 2009 resurfaces of Dr. Oz telling Jimmy Kimmel he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were kids
In a 2009 clip, Mehmet Oz told the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel about his fascination with needles. Oz said he tried to stick a needle in his sister's head when they were children. "I have to say, you might be one of the craziest people we've ever had on the...
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time on the beach,...
Wendy Williams looks happy and healthy in teaser images for her new podcast... after completing rehab stint for 'overall health issues'
Wendy Williams gave fans another tease of her upcoming podcast in a photo slideshow shared to Instagram on Thursday. The 58-year-old TV personality looked happy and healthy while sitting in a funky purple velvet chair with a 'The Wendy Experience' hoodie on. Williams has been 'home and healing' for the...
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Christina Hall‘s Husband Josh Hints at Ant Anstead Custody Battle After Vacation Away From ’Unnecessary Worries’
Christina Hall’s feud with ex-husband Ant Anstead has been a long saga that would be exhausting to any parent who is immersed in a child custody battle. To get away from it all, Christina went on weekend getaway with her husband, Josh, who had some cryptic words about the current state of affairs.
Dwyane Wade calls ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches an 'absent parent' after she petitioned to block daughter Zaya's name change: 'The high road has run out of real estate'
Funches filed a petition Wednesday attempting to block Zaya Wade's legal name change, accusing Wade of "pressuring" her to do so for financial gain.
Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles
Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Tammy Slaton: ENGAGED in Rehab! Planning to Get Married Very Soon!
Tammy Slaton just dropped a romantic bombshell on the world of reality television. According to The Sun, the long-time 1,000-lb Sisters star accepted a proposal this week from a guy named Caleb who she met in rehab. (The reality TV star has been attempting to recover in this facility since...
'She's got a boyfriend, finally!' Gordon Ramsay leaves daughter Tilly, 22, blushing as he dances with joy after she appears to confirm she is in a relationship
Gordon Ramsay left his daughter Tilly slightly red-faced as they appeared on Friday evening's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer. The chef probed whether she has a boyfriend, with Tilly eventually confessing that she is in a relationship - as her dad jumped for joy and exclaimed 'finally'.
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other
Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
Drew Barrymore reveals she hasn’t had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016
Drew Barrymore has revealed she has not been in an “intimate relationship” since 2016. Writing on her personal blog, the actor said that having had two children and separating from their father, Will Kopelman, six years ago “has made me cautious” when it comes to relationships.
Aaron's Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Reacts To Singer's Tragic Death: 'We Are Still In The Process OF Accepting This Unfortunate Reality'
Melanie Martin, who shares son Prince with Aaron Carter, spoke out about the singer's death, which occurred on Saturday, November 5. "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," she said in a statement. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated." Martin also took to TikTok to...
