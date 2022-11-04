Medical, offices planned for Lake Pleasant Parkway and Jomax in Peoria

A new 81,000-square-foot medical and office complex is in the works at the southeast corner of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Jomax Road.

The project is proposed for some commercial.

The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the project for approval, Oct. 20.

Peoria City Council will have final approval for the project, known as Cielo Vista Medical Commons.

That approval will include a rezoning of the 6.65-acre property from Suburban Ranch zoning district to Cielo Vista Medical Commons Planned Area Development zoning district.

Carolyn Oberholtzer is the applicant on behalf of JKW Partners, LLC.

The site is proposed for two buildings consisting of 81,000 square feet.

Building A is proposed as a one-story structure with a maximum building height of 22 feet, and Building B is proposed to have a maximum height of 40 feet, according to a staff report. The proposed building heights exclude architectural tower features and rooftop appurtenances. To assist in mitigating the location and appearance of the building height from the adjacent residential development to the south and the place of worship to the east, all buildings are proposed to be setback at least 60 feet from the south property line.

In addition, a 30-foot wide landscape setback abutting the south property line and a 15-foot wide landscape buffer abutting the east property line is proposed. The developer is also proposing to incorporate a trellis feature mounted to the existing south property line wall. This feature is to assist in mitigating the view of the proposed development.

