ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Medical, offices planned for Lake Pleasant Parkway and Jomax in Peoria

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxJcj_0iz00GEE00

A new 81,000-square-foot medical and office complex is in the works at the southeast corner of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Jomax Road.

The project is proposed for some commercial.

The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the project for approval, Oct. 20.

Peoria City Council will have final approval for the project, known as Cielo Vista Medical Commons.

That approval will include a rezoning of the 6.65-acre property from Suburban Ranch zoning district to Cielo Vista Medical Commons Planned Area Development zoning district.

Carolyn Oberholtzer is the applicant on behalf of JKW Partners, LLC.

The site is proposed for two buildings consisting of 81,000 square feet.

Building A is proposed as a one-story structure with a maximum building height of 22 feet, and Building B is proposed to have a maximum height of 40 feet, according to a staff report. The proposed building heights exclude architectural tower features and rooftop appurtenances. To assist in mitigating the location and appearance of the building height from the adjacent residential development to the south and the place of worship to the east, all buildings are proposed to be setback at least 60 feet from the south property line.

In addition, a 30-foot wide landscape setback abutting the south property line and a 15-foot wide landscape buffer abutting the east property line is proposed. The developer is also proposing to incorporate a trellis feature mounted to the existing south property line wall. This feature is to assist in mitigating the view of the proposed development.

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @philiphaldiman.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

City, residents opposing county housing project

Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbex.com

Residential Developer Buys 41 Acres in North Phoenix

Garden Deer Valley LLC (Garden Communities) has won an Arizona State Land Department auction for 40.87 acres at the NEC of Tatum Blvd. and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix, across from Desert Ridge Marketplace. The company was the only bidder and won the auction with a minimum bid of...
PHOENIX, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Development agreement in place for Old Town Peoria

Thanks to a new development agreement with Zonapart LLC/Arizona Partners in Real Estate (AZPRE), the city of Peoria is one step closer to redeveloping the heart of its city. The project aims to bring vibrant, new restaurants and retail to five city parcels in Peoria’s historic Old Town area.
PEORIA, AZ
azbex.com

Two New Industrial Projects Planned in West Valley

Two new industrial projects have been proposed in the West Valley. Nexen DC LLC (Nexen Properties) has proposed a speculative warehouse/distribution/manufacturing development on 27.65 acres in the master-planned Copperwing Logistics Center. The project will feature three buildings of 132.9KSF, 172.2KSF and 205.5KSF. Nexen plans to occupy one of the buildings.
BUCKEYE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Merry Main Street Returns to Downtown Mesa

Merry Main Street returns on Nov. 25 in downtown Mesa. The event begins with a brief program and tree lighting ceremony at 5:45pm at Main and Macdonald along with the arrival of Santa. Details at merrymainst.com. Merry Main Street will bring holiday cheer and thousands of revelers to downtown Mesa....
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale adopts new rules for short-term rental property operators

PHOENIX — Scottsdale became the latest city to approve of new rules aiming to better guide short-term rental owners and properties. The new requirements include obtaining a Scottsdale license for each property, organizing sex offender and background checks on booking guests and having liability insurance, following a vote by the Scottsdale City Council on Oct. 25 unanimously in favor of the new rules.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Tempers flare as Chandler Council debates NDO

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Downtown Phoenix experiences major growth in restaurants amid challenges

Numerous restaurants have opened up in downtown Phoenix recently, but establishments are still navigating pandemic recovery and dealing with the impacts of inflation. Restaurants such as The Desmond Spirits and Oven opened on North First Street this summer, and Wren and Wolf opened on North Central Avenue last fall despite the risks of the post-pandemic economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close

Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
GILBERT, AZ
seniorresource.com

Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!

Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Water hauler makes puzzling offer for Rio Verde

A water hauling company owner says he can help Rio Verde Foothills homeowners after Scottsdale turns off the spigot Jan. 1, but the plan relies heavily on the city – which reported it is not even considering the offer at this time. Damon Bruns, owner of Dynamite Water, says...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Town Council approves freezing primary property taxes for 5 years, saving residents, businesses money

During the Nov. 2 meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved resolution 1500-22, a new financial policy to freeze primary property taxes for existing taxpayers for the next five years. “This council and previous councils have been committed to public safety and fiscal responsibility,” said Queen Creek Vice Mayor...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR News

Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
GILBERT, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy