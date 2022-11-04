ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lightning in a Bottle tickets go on sale this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning in a Bottle tickets are going on sale on Nov. 17, according to a post on the festival’s Instagram. According to the post, the next Memorial Day weekend will be the 20th Lightning in a Bottle event. Organizers said they feel an “overwhelming sense of gratitude,” while reflecting on their […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Dozens of groups join for Bakersfield ‘Mega Adoption’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fourth Mega Adoption event had pups, cats and even pigs fill up Stramler Park. Dozens of organizations joined the event to have their animals adopted out to new loving forever homes. More than 100 dogs were all brought out for the event. From puppies, to Great Danes, and to Huskies, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Bakersfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Bakersfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bakersfield California. The city of Bakersfield, California is situated in south-central California. Founded in 1869 by Thomas Baker, this city was once known as Baker’s Field. Today, it is a thriving, diverse community with many attractions. For music lovers, a trip to Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Official drop box locations in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Here are drop box locations for Kern County, according to the elections office. Voters can either return ballots by mail or dropped off at an official drop box. Official drop boxes are available 24 hours, 7 days a week, beginning October 10 to November 8,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy afternoon rain showers expected in Kern County

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) : The bulk of the rain has passed but expect scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. The showers will turn to snow in the mountains tonight into early Wednesday morning. The highest elevations could pick up two to four inches of snow with up to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County

Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Downtown Bakersfield. Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, on 24th and C Streets. According to officials, the two people who were in the car were taken to a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Winter storm coming with rain and snow

Sunday in Bakersfield brought a gorgeous day with the high reaching 74°, but the afternoon started to see some cloud cover. The looming Pacific storm has made its way to the valley, meaning that temperatures will drop this week and Kern County will get a dose of much needed rain.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

