Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Other Than Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
There’s a Wallaby Wandering Wild in Southeast Michigan
Marsupials seem to be all the rage in the Upper Midwest as of late. Last week we reported a Kangaroo on the loose in Indiana, and its owner saying it poses no threat... but also not to approach it (suspicious...) Now, another pocketed pet from Down Under has broken out,...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Check Out These 3 Gem and Mineral Stores in Southwest Michigan
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there's something to the ideology that gems, minerals, and crystals are healing-- but that's not why I like them. I just have an attraction to shiny, pretty rocks!. I am by no means a "rockhound" but I do often come home from a day...
Michigan Opens Voter Transparency Hotline & Website For Midterm Elections
There have been rising concerns over election transparency in the U.S. over the past decade, growing sharply after the 2016, and 2020 presidential elections. So, many states have implemented voting transparency policies, and in the case of Michigan, a hotline that concerned citizens can call. Mark Totten, who is a...
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
Here Are 5 Pure Michigan Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving
With turkey prices so high this year, here are 5 "Pure Michigan" alternatives for your Thanksgiving. It seems every business has a reason to raise the prices of its products these days and every industry has its list of excuses. I don't know about you, but it doesn't look to me like there is much of a shortage of anything. There is one reason only that prices are high and that is fuel prices. If you are wanting to point a finger, it should be at oil companies and people who own them, and politicians who take money from them.
What is Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?
What is it about fast food that tastes so good? We all have our favorite fast food restaurants. Some of my personal favorites include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and yes there's lots more. If you had to take a guess as to what is Michigan's favorite fast...
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan
Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100
It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries
Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Marshall, Michigan – The State Capitol That Never Was
Earlier this week, we posted an article about the three different Capitols that Michigan has had - two of which were in Lansing. But when plans were put in place to move the Capitol from Detroit in 1847, it wasn't Lansing that was the favorite city... it was actually Marshall!
An Easy Guide to Exploring the Portage South/Central Greenway
With the recent beautiful and unseasonably warm weather we've been having, I decided to use my weekend to explore a nature preserve I had yet to visit: Eliason Nature Reserve. Eliason Nature Reserve, in Portage, is made up of 141 acres with a 1.6-mile paved trail running through it. A quick three-mile hike sounded like the perfect way to start my Saturday. But, as I was walking the trail, I discovered that Eliason Nature Reserve is actually connected to three other parks/preserves.
