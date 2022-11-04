Read full article on original website
'Dream flights': Former pilots, Veterans take to sky again after decades away
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former pilots and several Veterans took to the skies Sunday afternoon at Glendale Municipal Airport with an opportunity to reminisce about their time in the cockpit. The Dream Flights are organized by the organization and held to find seniors who love aircraft to get to take...
Tempe could allow voters to decide fate of Coyotes hockey arena
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Tempe City Council will decide Thursday whether to allow voters the chance to decide the fate of a proposed entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes. During a special meeting Thursday night, the council will review...
The Phoenix VA Health Care System has a new director. Meet Bryan C. Matthews
PHOENIX — The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the application of the new director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System. Bryan C. Matthews was announced to the position Tuesday and his post will be effective Dec. 18, 2022, a release from Veterans Affairs announced. “We are excited...
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
96 hours to go: Campaigns bring in star power to make the last case to voters
PHOENIX — Polls show tight races for many of the top elected positions in Arizona. With less than four days from election days, both Democrats and Republicans spent Friday making one last pitch to voters and trying to motivate them to get out and vote. Republicans continued their strategy...
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
Multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix leaves 2 juveniles in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said. When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and...
Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
Records: 'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Long-time neighbors are remembering a man whose body was found dismembered and decomposing in his Phoenix home. A welfare check led police to the gruesome discovery on November...
'You think I’m playing?': Parent pulls out gun at Phoenix school before officer arrests her
PHOENIX — A child custody dispute ended with a parent pulling out a handgun from her purse at a Phoenix elementary school two months ago, authorities said. Phoenix police released the body camera video from the September 22 incident at Mountain View School in a tweet Monday. It was...
Off-duty Scottsdale police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale police detective was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash. Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty driving in a city-leased vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. when the crash occurred, the Scottsdale Police Department said.
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Surprise, police say
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are investigating a collision involving a BNSF train that resulted in the death of a woman. The fatal collision was reported Wednesday near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive. The female pedestrian involved in the incident succumbed to her injuries, police said. Police are in...
Election Day updates: 'Votes will be counted' despite tabulator errors, officials say. Printer issue to blame
ARIZONA, USA — Election Day is today. After months of primaries and campaign events, the midterm election that will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in Arizona is finally here. Tabulator errors were reported early this morning, but officials say those issues aren't affecting...
Lines for food boxes in Phoenix double in size over last year
PHOENIX — At St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, there's double the need and constant lines of cars waiting for food boxes every day. This is happening as inflation is making it almost impossible for more Arizonans to make ends meet. This time last year, St. Mary’s Food Bank...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at a family pizzeria in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a family pizzeria in Mesa Wednesday evening, the city's police department said. Officers started receiving reports of shots fired inside Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m., the department said. When officers arrived, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.
Agencies gather to blow stuff up and ask Arizonans to help stop future bombings
PHOENIX — "Three..two...one," a law enforcement officer yells over the top of a brisk wind, howling over a nearly empty lot. A bomb at the end of the field goes up in a scene of flame and smoke. The countdown repeats four more times, followed by four more nearly identical explosions.
Tempe Healing Field remembers 9/11 victims more than two decades after terrorist attacks
TEMPE, Ariz. — Sept. 11, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. In the Valley, hundreds of volunteers worked to keep the memories alive, of each of the victims who lost their lives that day. At Tempe Beach Park, there's a list of...
Man dies after fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian near Central and Southern avenues. After arriving on scene,...
