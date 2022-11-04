ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Tempe could allow voters to decide fate of Coyotes hockey arena

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Tempe City Council will decide Thursday whether to allow voters the chance to decide the fate of a proposed entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes. During a special meeting Thursday night, the council will review...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Pedestrian killed in train collision in Surprise, police say

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are investigating a collision involving a BNSF train that resulted in the death of a woman. The fatal collision was reported Wednesday near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive. The female pedestrian involved in the incident succumbed to her injuries, police said. Police are in...
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at a family pizzeria in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a family pizzeria in Mesa Wednesday evening, the city's police department said. Officers started receiving reports of shots fired inside Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m., the department said. When officers arrived, they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Man dies after fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian near Central and Southern avenues. After arriving on scene,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy