Sooner or later, someone was going to write a song like New Order's 1983 alt-dance classic "Blue Monday." The conditions in the early '80s were just right, as musicians on both sides of the Atlantic piggybacked on disco and punk-the genres that had revolutionized the music industry the previous decade-and began inventing new ways to warp sounds and move bodies. But no one could do it quite like New Order, a forward-looking UK guitar group uniquely qualified to bridge the worlds of post-disco and post-punk.

1 DAY AGO