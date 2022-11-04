ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Construction on I-44 and US-169 interchange begins

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beginning Monday, construction will begin on the Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169 interchange. The $16 million project includes a new northbound U.S. 169 to westbound I-44 ramp, pavement rehabilitation work on other ramps and rehabilitation of the U.S. 169 bridge over I-44. During this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Remote becomes nation's largest remote incentive work program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Remote hit a milestone by surpassing 2,000 participants, making it the nation’s largest remote incentive work program. What started off as an experiment in 2018 is now a common practice that people can get paid for, as long as they’re willing to give Tulsa a chance.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Regional Tourism celebrates biggest year in Tulsa tourism history

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Regional Tourism hosted its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the biggest year in Tulsa tourism history. The meeting started with a live performance from the Tulsa Symphony and a live-breaking demo. “We are honored to serve...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Construction begins on new sidewalk near city hall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Construction will begin on a new sidewalk outside of Tulsa City Hall starting Monday. The new sidewalk is being built along South Cincinnati Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets and is expected to last about two weeks. During construction, Cincinnati will be narrowed to one driving lane.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH

OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Indigenous comic convention held in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s first Indigenous comic convention, SkasdiCon, took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. SkasdiCon took place at Northeastern State University and lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The convention featured indigenous artists, native pop culture, comic book and cosplay panel discussions, vendor...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Nearly 200,000 Oklahomans voted early for midterm elections

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, almost 200,000 Oklahomans cast their votes before Nov. 8 for the midterm elections. 66,871 Oklahomans cast their ballots using absentee voting, with 11,730 voters in Tulsa choosing absentee. Additionally, 132,297 people used in-person early voting over the four...
OKLAHOMA STATE

