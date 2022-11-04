Read full article on original website
Construction on I-44 and US-169 interchange begins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beginning Monday, construction will begin on the Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169 interchange. The $16 million project includes a new northbound U.S. 169 to westbound I-44 ramp, pavement rehabilitation work on other ramps and rehabilitation of the U.S. 169 bridge over I-44. During this...
Tulsa Remote becomes nation's largest remote incentive work program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Remote hit a milestone by surpassing 2,000 participants, making it the nation’s largest remote incentive work program. What started off as an experiment in 2018 is now a common practice that people can get paid for, as long as they’re willing to give Tulsa a chance.
Mayor Bynum, Community Service Council recognizes 26 Veteran Employer Champions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council, and CSC's Oklahoma Veteran Alliance recognized 26 companies today for becoming Veteran Employer Champions. The Veteran Employer Champions program was created after a statewide survey was launched at the Governor's Veteran Symposium in October of 2017. This program...
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
Care-A-Van to begin providing mental health services to rural Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country Behavioral Health Services in Muskogee will begin providing mental health and some physical health services to rural Oklahoma with its new Care-A-Van starting Monday. The Care-A-Van is a newly converted RV and it will travel to rural communities in Muskogee and McIntosh counties...
Camp Fierce aims to light fire inside women to serve as firefighters, public servants
TULSA, Okla. — Camp Fierce, organized by the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Metro women, hopes to ignite a passion for service in women. The two-day long camp shows women what it's like to be a firefighter. "Some people aren't going to agree that women should be on this...
3 sets of remains exhumed as excavation work continues at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Researchers working on excavation efforts for the 1921 graves investigation took a brief pause due to rain and storms on Friday. Today, archaeologists continued hand-excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery. During this excavation, three sets of remains were exhumed and taken to the on-site osteology lab...
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Parents, educators motivated to vote after statewide campaign rhetoric
With less than 24 hours until election day in Oklahoma, parents and educators say the rhetoric and claims made by candidates throughout the campaign have them nervous, but also more motivated to vote than ever. Ashley Daly usually watches campaigns from a distance. “I have always just been a parent,”...
Tulsa Regional Tourism celebrates biggest year in Tulsa tourism history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Regional Tourism hosted its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Nov. 1 at Southern Hills Country Club to celebrate the biggest year in Tulsa tourism history. The meeting started with a live performance from the Tulsa Symphony and a live-breaking demo. “We are honored to serve...
Federal Prosecutor Explains Next Steps In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation
The US Attorney for the Tulsa area spoke Friday about the multimillion-dollar catalytic converter bust that sent 13 Oklahomans to jail in a nationwide investigation. US Attorney Clint Johnson said it all started about nine months ago with crucial information from Tulsa Police. He said TPD first came to his...
Tulsa Small Business Saturday initiative to include over 100 participating businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The TulsaGo organization announced on Tuesday the launch of a new community initiative that will be held annually on Small Business Saturday. Shop Small Tulsa will allow Tulsans to shop throughout the metropolitan area and pick up a passport at any of the over 100 participating locations.
Construction begins on new sidewalk near city hall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Construction will begin on a new sidewalk outside of Tulsa City Hall starting Monday. The new sidewalk is being built along South Cincinnati Avenue between 1st and 2nd Streets and is expected to last about two weeks. During construction, Cincinnati will be narrowed to one driving lane.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
Some voters didn't get all their ballots at Tulsa polling place
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Tulsa County Election Board are leading the investigations.
Indigenous comic convention held in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s first Indigenous comic convention, SkasdiCon, took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. SkasdiCon took place at Northeastern State University and lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The convention featured indigenous artists, native pop culture, comic book and cosplay panel discussions, vendor...
New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa
The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
Nearly 200,000 Oklahomans voted early for midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, almost 200,000 Oklahomans cast their votes before Nov. 8 for the midterm elections. 66,871 Oklahomans cast their ballots using absentee voting, with 11,730 voters in Tulsa choosing absentee. Additionally, 132,297 people used in-person early voting over the four...
