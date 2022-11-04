ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US sanctions Haitian politicians for corruption, drug trafficking

By Julia Shapero
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the State Department in Washington.

The United States sanctioned two Haitian politicians on Friday over alleged corruption and drug trafficking.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa sanctions against Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert for allegedly engaging in “significant corruption” and a “gross violation of human rights.” In particular, Blinken accused Lambert of involvement in an extrajudicial killing.

The visa sanctions were coupled with Treasury Department sanctions against Lambert and former Haitian Senator Youri Latortue for their alleged involvement in the global drug trade.

The Treasury accused both Lambert and Latortue of facilitating the trafficking of cocaine from Colombia to Haiti. Lambert allegedly also helped narcotics traffickers evade punishment in Haiti, according to the Treasury Department.

“Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue have abused their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti,” Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in a statement. “The United States and our international partners will continue to take action against those who facilitate drug trafficking, enable corruption, and seek to profit from instability in Haiti.”

Canada also sanctioned Lambert and Latortue on Friday for allegedly providing support to the armed gangs that are “precipitating a humanitarian crisis” in the island nation.

The group of gangs known as G9 had blockaded a key fuel terminal in Haiti since September, blocking access to gas and diesel and creating food and water shortages. After the Haitian government issued a call for help, the U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles to the embattled nation in October.

The U.S. was also leading an effort to create a multinational military force to send to Haiti. However, Reuters reported on Friday that the government had retaken control of the fuel terminal from G9.

