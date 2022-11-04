Read full article on original website
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
Netflix Stock Is Still Overvalued, Billionaire Investor John Malone Says
Even after reversing its subscription declines and cutting down on costs, Netflix is still overvalued at around $260, Liberty Global Chairman John C. Malone said Tuesday. Speaking at the annual Paley International Council Summit in New York, Malone stuck to his long-term view of the stock, even as its price has gone down, saying that competition will limit Netflix’s profitability in the future.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter as Celebrity Exits Continue: "This Place Is a Mess"Twitter Cracks Down on Impersonators, Permanently Suspends Kathy GriffinMark Ruffalo Pleads With Elon Musk to Get Off Twitter Following Takeover: "Hand the Keys...
daystech.org
HBO Max, Discovery+ Merger to Launch Spring 2023
The launch of HBO Max’s and Discovery Plus merged single video streaming service will come sooner than initially deliberate. Following better-than-expected progress the merger can be pushed ahead to Spring 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav introduced earlier this week throughout an earnings call(Opens in a new window).
CW’s Carryover Programming From Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery Will Be ‘Minimal’ by 2023-2024 Season, Nexstar CFO Says
The writing was already on the wall, but now it’s getting bolder: The CW’s carryover programming from its former parent companies Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery will be “minimal” by the next broadcast season. “Programming for the CW is in place for the 2022-2023 broadcast season, that extends through the end of August/early September timeframe of next year. You’ll see that programming is consistent with what the programmers have historically had on the air for that timeframe,” Nexstar executive vice president and chief financial officer Lee Ann Gliha said during the company’s Q3 earnings call Tuesday. “Over the course of...
Yahoo!
AMC’s ‘key focus on APEs’ was to boost revenue, improve fundamentals: Analyst
Chad Beynon, Macquarie Group Senior Analyst for Gaming, Lodging and Leisure, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at AMC's third-quarter earnings beat, the outlook on the theater chain's APEs special dividend, and the expectations for AMC's forward guidance. - And Chad, good to see you, sir. Your overall...
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save nearly 60%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Warner Bros Discovery Board Member John Malone Says David Zaslav‘s Streaming Strategy Will Succeed “If He Makes Good Stuff”
John Malone, billionaire Liberty Media chairman and architect of the Warner Bros Discovery merger, believes WBD’s mix of ad-free and ad-supported streaming under CEO David Zaslav will succeed “if he makes good stuff.” Speaking to Liberty Global chief Mike Fries in a virtual session beamed into the Paley Center for Media in New York for Paley’s International Council Summit, Malone expressed reservations about the potential for new entrants to the streaming ad sector. But when Fries noted Zaslav’s comments last week on WBD’s earnings call about a reluctance to chase subscribers on HBO Max at the expense of profitability, Malone said...
Android Headlines
HBO MAX and discovery+ are merging next year
Since discovery and WarnerMedia merged, we knew that the end result was going to be one massive mega streaming app. With HBO MAX and discovery+ merging into a single app. Now, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslov, has confirmed that it will take place in the Spring of 2023.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022
Income investors love to target Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group, companies with at least 50 consecutive years of increased dividend payouts. Clearly, companies in the Dividend King club carry...
Zoom announces software will be available in new Tesla models
Zoom announced that its video conferencing software will be included with all new Tesla vehicles, though when the software will roll out is still unknown.
Twitter will distinguish 'verified' Twitter Blue accounts from 'official' accounts with different colored check marks, product manager says
Paid Twitter Blue accounts will have a blue check and "official" accounts will have a grey badge that will not be available to purchase.
CNBC
Opinion: Ron Baron explains his investing philosophy with goal of doubling his money every 5 to 6 years
Ron Baron said he began investing during the 1970s, which was a tumultuous time. As a stockbroker, he recommended small-cap companies, such as Disney and McDonald's, and told clients to sell when the stocks doubled or tripled. But many of these stocks continued to climb. Now, having learned from this...
Yahoo!
Disney lays out key 'levers' to combat recession impact as theme parks weaken
Disney (DIS) laid out key levers it can pull to help battle a potential recession — as the media giant's theme parks business showed signs of weakness in the fourth quarter. On the earnings call following the disappointing results, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy noted that the company has tools, both new and old, that it can utilize to keep its parks business afloat should consumers pull back spending.
BBC
Disney says streaming business at 'turning point'
Disney's streaming business has continued to grow - but its losses are rising too. The media giant said it had added more than 12 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming platform in the three months ended in September. But the unit lost nearly $1.5bn - a hit that weighed on...
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
