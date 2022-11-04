Read full article on original website
Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot
An illegal street race in Tulare County turned violent Sunday night after multiple shots were fired, sending five people to the hospital.
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
Hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway leaves one dead: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 7 11:35 A.M.): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi of Bakersfield. -------------------- Police are looking for two drivers, after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on the Stockdale Highway near Village Lane Friday...
Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
Pair arrested on burglary charges
On Oct. 28, officers were contacted by a local resident who stated that two males had broken into his home and stole several items including firearms, a safe and clothing. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage of the two subjects in his residence stealing items. Detectives and patrol...
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Wible Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 11/8/22 (4:51 a.m.) CHP said, that the 19-year-old girl was driving northbound on Wible Road at Wood Lane, at an unknown speed when the motorcyclist made an unsafe turn to the right and struck a concrete curb. It caused the motorcyclist to lose control,...
CHP: Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 for a report of a car […]
BPD investigating rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Downtown Bakersfield. Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, on 24th and C Streets. According to officials, the two people who were in the car were taken to a...
Ex-Condors trainer tried meeting person he believed was 15-year-old boy in sting operation: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Condors athletic trainer Chad Drown attempted to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy in a child sex sting conducted by sheriff’s detectives, according to court documents. Drown “turned the conversation sexual” after meeting the person on the gay dating app Grindr then made arrangements to meet, and […]
Woman pleads no contest in child fentanyl overdose
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor on Monday in connection with a fentanyl overdose suffered by her 9-month-old son, according to court records. The boy survived. Gabriela Cruz pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child, and a felony child cruelty count, felony […]
Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
Bakersfield PD search for 2 hit-and-run drivers involved in deadly pedestrian crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are searching for two drivers who struck a woman in southwest Bakersfield Friday night and fled the scene following the deadly crash. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a […]
Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred at the intersection of Fourth Street and Chester Avenue at 8.46 p.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
MISSING CHILD: Isabella Antongiovanni, 12
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing child.
Suspicious death investigation underway after a man's body was found in an Earlimart Orchard
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body being found in an orchard.
Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP
-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred in the area of 24th and C Streets at around 11.35 p.m. The officials reported that a white sedan had lost control on the road and rolled over into an empty parking lot.
