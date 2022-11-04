ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway leaves one dead: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 7 11:35 A.M.): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi of Bakersfield. -------------------- Police are looking for two drivers, after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on the Stockdale Highway near Village Lane Friday...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Pair arrested on burglary charges

On Oct. 28, officers were contacted by a local resident who stated that two males had broken into his home and stole several items including firearms, a safe and clothing. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage of the two subjects in his residence stealing items. Detectives and patrol...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Wible Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 11/8/22 (4:51 a.m.) CHP said, that the 19-year-old girl was driving northbound on Wible Road at Wood Lane, at an unknown speed when the motorcyclist made an unsafe turn to the right and struck a concrete curb. It caused the motorcyclist to lose control,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating rollover crash in Downtown Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Downtown Bakersfield. Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, on 24th and C Streets. According to officials, the two people who were in the car were taken to a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-Condors trainer tried meeting person he believed was 15-year-old boy in sting operation: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Condors athletic trainer Chad Drown attempted to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy in a child sex sting conducted by sheriff’s detectives, according to court documents. Drown “turned the conversation sexual” after meeting the person on the gay dating app Grindr then made arrangements to meet, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest in child fentanyl overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor on Monday in connection with a fentanyl overdose suffered by her 9-month-old son, according to court records. The boy survived. Gabriela Cruz pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child, and a felony child cruelty count, felony […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deadly crash in Oildale leaves one dead: CHP

-------------- A deadly crash in Oildale left a motorcyclist dead Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 6, on China Grade Loop near Tanker Road. CHP said preliminary investigation found that a man was riding his 2000 Harley...
OILDALE, CA

