ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quentin Tarantino says he won’t work for Marvel or DC as ‘a hired hand,’ and you can guess what happened next

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther 2’ star names the MCU heroes he wants to meet, forgetting they’re both dead

There’s a new king in town in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, namely Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor the Submariner, the mutant merman monarch of Atlantis Talocan. Namor is a character fans have been waiting years to see enter the MCU, so there’s a lot of hope that he’ll be rubbing shoulders with a range of other Marvel heavyweights in the coming phases. Although, despite Huerta’s hopes, we’re pretty sure he’s not about to meet these two heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com

A self-indulgent waste of far too much time and talent gets burned at the Top 10 streaming stake

Having already built a small screen empire, Seth MacFarlane’s journey to feature-length domination got off to an impressive start with Ted, which ended up becoming both one of the highest-grossing R-rated features and studio comedies ever made after hauling in a mighty $549 million at the box office. Unfortunately, things didn’t go quite as well for A Million Ways to Die in the West.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans still hung up on ‘Andor’ deliberately omitting a major part of the franchise

After a slow start, word of mouth seems to have finally gotten through to audiences that Andor is a must-watch show. It’s broken through on social media, with Andy Serkis appearing in the latest episodes apparently enough to convince people to tune in. As great as it is, though, there’s been an undercurrent of annoyance that the show has skimped on Star Wars aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Deadpool 3’ details suggest it could be a surprise sequel to one of the best X-Men movies

As of now, the only official details we know about Deadpool 3‘s plotline are that it will finally see Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson share the screen with Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is making his surprise return as Logan in the Merc with the Mouth’s MCU debut, but it’s possible that Jackman’s involvement alone gives away the fact that the threequel will actually serve as an unexpected follow-up to one of Fox’s finest X-Men movies.
wegotthiscovered.com

We’ll sadly never see Marvel’s wildest Black Panther in the MCU

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the cusp of no doubt killing it in theaters this weekend, the MCU fandom’s hype over meeting the latest protector of Wakanda is at an all-time high. The mystery of who will be taking over King T’Challa’s mantle has been raging for years now, but the question is finally about to be definitively answered. Still, whoever it is, we can rest assured that it won’t be the craziest take on the character in the history of Marvel Comics. For shame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy