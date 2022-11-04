ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Date announced for Youngstown Holiday Light Up Night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- City officials have confirmed the date for one Youngstown holiday tradition. According to the City of Youngstown Facebook page, the Holiday Light up Night & Parade will be Friday, Dec. 2. The parade map can be seen below:. The post said that Flea on Phelps will commence...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
New details on Fitch Stadium bleacher rebuild

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Plans to rebuild the bleachers at Austintown Fitch High School are set to begin in December. The home bleachers have been there since 1969. The new aluminum-style bleachers will include more handicap-accessible seating. It will fit around 5,000 fans. The current bleachers seat around 6,000. The tradition...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Valley venue hosts ‘Mob Talk’ forum on NEO mob history

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Youngstown Mob Talk” is coming to the Robins Theatre in Warren. WKBN First News producer Johnny Chechitelli and James Naples, III, are hosts of the “Youngstown Mob” Facebook group. They will present a night of exploration into Northeast Ohio’s history with the mob.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Broadway blockbuster coming to Powers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent is coming to Youngstown. Opera Western Reserve, the Henry H. Stambaugh Auditorium Association, the Youngstown Playhouse and the Youngstown Symphony Society are presenting Rent in the Edward W. Powers Auditorium at The DeYor Performing Arts Center in downtown Youngtown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Election 2022: Robb Blasdel, Eastham vie for Ohio’s 79th District

(WKBN) – Republican Monica Robb Blasdel and Democrat Taylor Eastham are running for Ohio’s 79th District House seat. The two women are vying for the seat currently held by Republican Kyle Koehler, who is term-limited. Robb Blasdel is from Columbiana County and is a graduate of Crestview High...
OHIO STATE
Young entrepreneurs convene for Youth Market Day at mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Young entrepreneurs convened for the second Youth Market Day at the Eastwood Mall on Saturday. Ten entrepreneurs of various ages set up their businesses in the mall. The event was hosted by Junior Achievement of Eastern Ohio, a nonprofit group that teaches kids interested in...
NILES, OH
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ to debut at Valley theater

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A debut performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will happen next month on the Main Street Theater stage in Columbiana. Indigo Family Theater is producing the play with showings on December 9-10 and 16-17 at 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on December 11 and 18.
COLUMBIANA, OH
Austintown man dead in Warren murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday morning accused of murder. Theodore Nolan, 29, was booked into the jail just after 8 p.m. Monday on a murder charge. According to court records, the murder victim was Lee Lambert, 36, of Austintown. According...
WARREN, OH
Man arrested at court for August burglary of Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared in municipal court Friday was taken into custody on a warrant for an August burglary at an East Side church. Brandon Crespo, 25, is charged with breaking and entering for the Aug. 25 burglary at Greater Ebenezer Church, 1232 Hill St.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Niles council votes on proposed annexation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — In a meeting that lasted seven minutes, Niles City Council on Tuesday evening voted to support the proposed annexation of 31 acres of land from Howland and Vienna. If the annexation happens, Niles has agreed to provide police and fire protection, power, zoning and —...
NILES, OH
Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
PITTSBURGH, PA
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Latell, Yoder in race to replace retiring Trumbull County Auditor

(WKBN) – Two candidates hope to replace Trumbull County’s longtime auditor after Tuesday’s election. Auditor Adrian Biviano announced that he would be retiring at the end of his current term, leaving the position open. Democrat Tod Latell and Republican Martha Yoder are both vying for it. It...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Merger of local communities comes down to ballot box

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making. It was decided to put the issue on the ballot last summer. Hermitage city commissioners are all for it. They voted unanimously to approve the merger and put the issue to voters. The city already provides street and police services to Wheatland.
HERMITAGE, PA

