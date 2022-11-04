ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: White Sox' AJ Pollock Declines Option, Hits Free Agency

Pollock declines option with White Sox, hits free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his 2023 player option with the White Sox and is now a free agent, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported. It’s surprising move considering Pollock’s option was worth $13 million. He’ll...
Cubs Owners Ricketts Will Not Bid for Liverpool FC Club

Ricketts family will not bid for Liverpool FC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite loose speculation the Ricketts family could have interest in buying Liverpool FC, the Cubs owners will not be making a bid, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. Fenway Sports Group, which in addition to Liverpool...
Major League Pickleball's Newest Team Owner Is Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch is the first Fortune 500 company to purchase a Major League Pickleball team. The beer brand joins owners including LeBron James and Tom Brady in getting in on the popularity of the paddle sport. Google searches for "pickleball" have shot up 219% in the U.S over the last five...
Cubs Announce David Ross' 2023 Coaching Staff With New Additions

Cubs announce changes to coaching staff for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs announced David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff Tuesday with three new additions. Dustin Kelly has officially been named hitting coach, replacing Greg Brown, whom the Cubs parted ways with after one season. Jim Adduci...
