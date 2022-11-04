Read full article on original website
5 Things on White Sox' Early Offseason To-Do List as GM Meetings Begin
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las...
Willson Contreras, SS Markets and Other Items on Cubs To-Do List
LAS VEGAS — If anyone doubted that the offseason has begun while clubbies are still cleaning up wet corks in Houston, Carlos Correa, Anthony Rizzo, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon and Jacob deGrom have already been added to a star-studded list of free agents after opting out of their contracts in the last 24 hours.
Angels GM Perry Minasian Gives Verdict on Shohei Ohtani Offseason Trade
Angels GM gives verdict on Ohtani offseason trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Angels star avoided arbitration by signing a record one-year, $30 million deal in October that will keep him in Southern California for at least another season. He’d hit unrestricted free agency in 2024.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Confident' in Aaron Judge Signing
Report: Yankees 'confident' in signing Judge as Giants pursue star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants have made it known that they have their eye on Aaron Judge this offseason, but the New York Yankees are making it just as clear that they aren’t moving on from the slugger just yet.
Report: Tigers Interested in Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras
Report: Tigers interested in Cubs free agent Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras will be a recurring name on the rumor mill as the Hot Stove turns up in the coming weeks, and he's already linked to one team in free agency. MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the...
Report: Cubs, Astros Had Willson Contreras Deadline Trade in Place
Report: Cubs, Astros had Contreras deadline trade in place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After months of trade rumors and speculation around Willson Contreras, the Cubs ultimately hung on to their All-Star catcher at the Aug. 2 deadline. And a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan sheds some light...
Houston Astros World Series 'Special' to Texans Coach Lovie Smith, Too
While the Houston Texans continue to struggle this NFL season, the city celebrates another championship.
Report: White Sox' AJ Pollock Declines Option, Hits Free Agency
Pollock declines option with White Sox, hits free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his 2023 player option with the White Sox and is now a free agent, ESPN’s Buster Olney reported. It’s surprising move considering Pollock’s option was worth $13 million. He’ll...
Cubs Owners Ricketts Will Not Bid for Liverpool FC Club
Ricketts family will not bid for Liverpool FC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite loose speculation the Ricketts family could have interest in buying Liverpool FC, the Cubs owners will not be making a bid, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. Fenway Sports Group, which in addition to Liverpool...
Major League Pickleball's Newest Team Owner Is Anheuser-Busch
Anheuser-Busch is the first Fortune 500 company to purchase a Major League Pickleball team. The beer brand joins owners including LeBron James and Tom Brady in getting in on the popularity of the paddle sport. Google searches for "pickleball" have shot up 219% in the U.S over the last five...
Dustin Kelly Gets Turn on Cubs' Wild, Woolly Hitting Coach Carousel
LAS VEGAS — Heads up, Dustin Kelly. Or better yet keep your head down. The Cubs’ hitting coach job has become in many cases what the Cubs’ manager job used to be — the place where careers go to die. No reason to think the well...
Cubs Announce David Ross' 2023 Coaching Staff With New Additions
Cubs announce changes to coaching staff for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs announced David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff Tuesday with three new additions. Dustin Kelly has officially been named hitting coach, replacing Greg Brown, whom the Cubs parted ways with after one season. Jim Adduci...
Could F1 racing’s return to Las Vegas be 2023’s biggest, and most expensive, global sporting event?
Formula One racing used to be mostly ignored by U.S. fans. Then the Netflix show “Drive to Survive” debuted. Now, fans can’t get enough and F1 is planning three races in the U.S. in 2023, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
