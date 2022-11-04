Kanye West’s already full plate must now make space for a lawsuit, as the Donda artist is being sued for illegally sampling “South Bronx,” a record by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions, on “Life Of The Party.“ According to documents obtained by TMZ, the company that owns the rights to that record alleges Ye never received permission to use the song when he released it on his Stem Player. The Chicago rapper made over $2.2 million in profit from the audio device through the use of the unlicensed record, they added. More from VIBE.comKanye West Had This To Say About Drake Dissing...

27 MINUTES AGO