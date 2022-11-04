Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Related
insideevs.com
Rumor: Tesla Model Y Standard Range AWD Powered By 4680 Cells?
The upcoming new Tesla electric vehicles or new versions of existing models are always hot topics and the Model Y is not an exception. According to Teslarati, Tesla is preparing a new, entry-level Model Y version for the 2023 model year - a "Standard Range" All-Wheel Drive configuration, powered by 4680-type cylindrical battery cells, and produced in Texas.
insideevs.com
Tesla Makes Enticing Offer To Model 3 And Model Y Shoppers In Germany
German Tesla Model Y and Model 3 reservation holders may be in for an unexpected treat. Those who can't or won't take delivery of their new EV before the end of 2022 may miss out on the government incentives they'd been counting on when they placed their order. Now, according to Teslarati via various sources, Tesla is reportedly sending out messages to tell people it will cover the difference related to the incentives.
Is California strangling its golden goose?
Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrates an article indicating that California's economy could soon become the 4th largest in the world. But he ignores another report that new stock issuances in the state's high-tech industry have plummeted.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Toyota Reportedly Considering Electric Vehicle Strategy Reboot
Even though in early September Toyota announced that it was doubling down on its strategy to produce electric vehicles, maintaining course with the $38-billion electrification plan announced in 2021. However, a new report says that inside Toyota things aren’t so simple and that the company is frantically trying to rethink its EV strategy, as it is trying to match not only Tesla, but also other established automakers that have embraced electrification better.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin fills with rear megacasts as optimizations continue
Recent drone flyovers of the Giga Berlin complex have highlighted that Tesla is currently optimizing its Model Y production process at the Germany-based factory. This was hinted at in footage of Model Y units being shipped out of the factory, as well as the mounds of rear megacasts around the site.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Long-Term Tester After 25,000 Miles: Was It Worth It?
Automotive publication Edmunds has owned a Tesla Model Y for a few years. Over the course of that time, they've put quite a few miles on it, all while putting it through the paces in a number of ways. Regardless of how it performed in various tests, the important part here is that the editors at Edmunds got to learn precisely what it's like to live with the most popular Tesla model. Now, it's time for them to let us know what they learned.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi looks like a beast on the freeway as delivery date nears
It’s only a few weeks before the Tesla Semi’s first customer deliveries. With this in mind, the electric vehicle maker seems determined to test its Class 8 all-electric truck as much as possible before it hands over the first batch of the vehicles to its customers. Over the...
teslarati.com
Amazon leans on Rivian to deliver packages in 100 U.S. cities for the Holidays
Since Amazon and Rivian announced a partnership for sustainable e-commerce and 100,000 all-electric delivery vans in 2019, the conglomeration has flourished into a successful and groundbreaking package delivery program. The 2022 Holiday season will be Rivian and Amazon’s first delivering packages in the EVs, and the e-commerce giant is depending on the sustainable transportation startup to deliver gifts in 100 U.S. cities this year.
teslarati.com
Lucid files lawsuit against Texas over dealership rules
Electric vehicle company Lucid Group Inc. is fighting back against the Lone Star State’s rules on auto dealerships. The state’s car dealership regulations, according to a federal complaint filed by the EV maker, are akin to “economic protectionism,” which makes it difficult for newcomers to market and sell vehicles in Texas.
What the wave of tech layoffs tell us about the economy
Friday's jobs report came in strong: the US economy added 261,000 new jobs in October, blowing away analyst expectations of 200,000, even as unemployment ticked up to 3.7%.
teslarati.com
Honda outlines EV transformation with new concept vehicle
Honda unveiled its new e:N2 concept in China today, a vehicle that highlights the brand’s electric future. In a comment to Reuters regarding Honda’s reveal, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe stated, “Honda is transforming itself into an electric brand in China with a series of unique and diverse electric mobility products that only Honda can offer.” And nothing exemplifies this radical shift better than the company’s unveiled concept vehicle, the Honda e:N2.
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
teslarati.com
Energica electric motorcycles catch huge wave of popularity in Q3
Energica Motors, an Italian manufacturer of electric motorcycles, announced its sales success and showed off its complete lineup at the Milan Motorcycle Show. Energica announced today that they have sold 30% more motorcycles in 2022 than they had in 2021, and with Q4 only just getting started, the company may be posting a record sales year. The success is likely motivated by two main factors; Energica’s dedication to expanding its product offerings and a massive acquisition payment from Ideanomics earlier this year.
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
Report: Meta set to become latest Silicon Valley firm to announce layoffs
PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history. A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...
teslarati.com
Ford exec rings alarm bell on EV charging and battery raw materials challenges
Ford Motor Co. chief electrification officer Doug Field shared some of his thoughts on potential bottlenecks that could be faced by electric vehicles today. According to Field, some of these constraints are inadequate charging networks and the limited availability of battery raw materials. Field shared his comments at an EV...
Bosch agrees to pay $25 million to settle California probe
German auto supplier, Bosch, has agreed to pay $25 million to settle California’s probe into its role in the diesel emissions cheating scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday. The settlement, which still has to be approved by a court, would resolve the company’s misconduct allegations that it provided […]
Comments / 0