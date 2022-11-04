Read full article on original website
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Cajon’s CIF Football Season Ends at the Hands of Citrus Valley 34-16
The two cross-town schools first battled during the Citrus Belt League regular season as the Cajon Cowboys beat Citrus Valley 28-7. However, the Blackhawks toppled the Cowboys 34-16 in the first round of the CIF Division two playoffs on Friday night. The two high powered football schools met for the...
High school basketball programs facing jump in CIF-SS postseason divisions this season
Villanova Prep's boys basketball team took a great leap forward a season ago by winning the program's first CIF-Southern Section championship. Now the Wildcats are set for a significant upswing in degree of difficulty. Villanova Prep won the Division 5AA title last February with a 75-69 victory in overtime over...
Atascadero High School Athletes, Alumni Say Goodbye to AHS’s Pool
ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 21, the Atascadero High School (AHS) water polo and swim teams and alums from both sports swam in the current AHS pool for the last time. What started as a proposed celebration for this year’s water polo seniors also turned into a huge final send-off to the pool.
CIF-Central Coast Section football brackets announced: Four WCAL teams in Division I including No. 1 Serra
As expected, unbeaten West Catholic Athletic League champion Serra (10-0) and league runner-up Saint Francis (7-3) were picked as the top two seeds in the Central Coast Section's Division I playoffs. It wasn't as clear where or if Archbishop Mitty (7-3) or Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-4) would ...
CIF-North Coast Section football brackets announced: De La Salle over Pittsburg in Open/Division I
Evidently 29 years of perfection means something. De La Salle's football team, maligned much of the season due to three close defeats to three Northern California powers, was picked No. 1 over Pittsburg as the top North Coast Section Open/Division I seed on Sunday. The Spartans of ...
Oaks Christian loses to Alemany again in a CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball final
A familiar hurdle again kept the Oaks Christian School girls volleyball team from its first section title Saturday night at Dallas Athletic Center. For the second straight year, the Lions hosted Mission Hills-Bishop Alemany in a sectional final, won the opening set, but couldn’t stop Texas A&M-bound outside hitter London Wijay from delivering Alemany the title.
Nordhoff High girls volleyball team wins CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship
Just call them Team Resilient. Also call them CIF-Southern Section champions. Winning its third consecutive dramatic five-game match in postseason, the Nordhoff High girls volleyball team rallied for a pulse-pounding, 15-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory over Pacifica Christian/Orange County in the CIF-SS Division 7 championship match at Cerritos College on Saturday.
