VC Star | Ventura County Star

Oaks Christian loses to Alemany again in a CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball final

A familiar hurdle again kept the Oaks Christian School girls volleyball team from its first section title Saturday night at Dallas Athletic Center. For the second straight year, the Lions hosted Mission Hills-Bishop Alemany in a sectional final, won the opening set, but couldn’t stop Texas A&M-bound outside hitter London Wijay from delivering Alemany the title.
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Nordhoff High girls volleyball team wins CIF-Southern Section Division 7 championship

Just call them Team Resilient. Also call them CIF-Southern Section champions. Winning its third consecutive dramatic five-game match in postseason, the Nordhoff High girls volleyball team rallied for a pulse-pounding, 15-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory over Pacifica Christian/Orange County in the CIF-SS Division 7 championship match at Cerritos College on Saturday.

