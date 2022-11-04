4 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Air France / KLM (100%), Choice Hotels (30%), Frontier Airlines (150%) & Virgin Atlantic (60%)

The great airport security program – TSA PreCheck – just got cheaper. But, you shouldn’t be paying for it anyway and here is how you can avoid it. TSA Precheck and Global Entry are part of the US Trusted Traveler Program and they have been tremendous programs that help to streamline the security process at airports and immigration upon reentering the US. And, now, the US has just made TSA Precheck cheaper than before (but, you still shouldn’t be paying for it!).

1 DAY AGO