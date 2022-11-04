ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Aussie Deals: GoW Ragnarok Chopped to $95 (or $888 in a PS5 Console Bundle) and More!

Welcome to a particularly special week in gaming. We have two very significant titles launching—God of War Ragnarok (a game you could say we liked) appears on Wednesday. It's also almost time to see how gaming's spikiest mascot fares in his first "open-zone" Sonic Frontiers adventure. Both are discounted below and won't set you back many rings at all now.
IGN

Nintendo Hasn't Officially Ruled Out a Switch Price Increase

The price of a Nintendo Switch is staying put for now, but the hardware could see a price increase in the future, according to Nintendo. As part of Nintendo's FY 2023 six months earning release, the company addressed a potential price hike for its console. As reported by Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki, Nintendo still isn't implementing a price hike immediately, but it is carefully considering if it needs to take the option.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
AOL Corp

Think small: Amazon has tiny homes in stock!

Tiny homes are having a serious moment. Whether you want to have an instant guest room behind your 'normal' house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or if you just want to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. Well, it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just pick one up at Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures start at just $2,900, which is pretty impressive. Want to add a tiny home to your cart? These are some of the best available at Amazon right now.
Business Insider

I'm in the Disney College Program, so I work in the Disney parks and get free access for 9 months. The rules are strict and the days are long, but I love it.

Cassie Schoene was a sophomore in college when she got into Disney's college program. She loves working at Epcot and says she's saving money by using the cast discounts. However, being in the program often means working long, unsocial hours and strict attendance rules. I was a sophomore at Drake...
IGN

Meta Is Reportedly Planning on Laying Off 'Many Thousands of Its Workforce'

Facebook parent company Meta is reportedly planning on laying off "many thousands of its workforce" in what very well may end up being the largest round of layoffs to date at a major technology corporation in a year filled with them. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the announcement...

