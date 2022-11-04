Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
Adventurer's Trials Day 4 - Sequential Trial 4
Genshin Impact's Adventurer's Trials day 4 brings with it the last Sequential Trial, a new approach to Slime Soccer, and some baseball with Beidou. Like the previous days' events, you can team up with a friend to tackle these challenges together or complete the whole thing alone. Looking for the...
How Feedback From the Last Game Changed God of War Ragnarok
God of War (2018) is widely considered one of the finest games of the last generation, but that doesn’t mean it was perfect. The development team at Santa Monica Studio found that they could learn much from it and improve certain aspects to make its follow-up, God of War Ragnarok, an even more exciting game to play.
Sonic Frontiers Review
Sonic Frontiers doesn’t limit you to a small, carefully curated prix fixe menu of things to try. Instead, it takes the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, throwing new ideas at you from start to finish, without really seeming to care if they’re fresh and appetizing or looking wilted and limp under the heat lamp. When I jumped off the starting line of this sprint across Sonic’s first open-world game I certainly didn’t expect to play jump rope, duke it out with a giant robot, watch a dramatic origin story for an extinct race of beings, or do a heck of a lot of fishing, but Frontiers kept me guessing even late into the campaign with what it would try next. Even when some of those ideas didn’t work, I was almost always glad that Sega gave it the old college try, and as a result I rarely found myself bored. I did find myself feeling blue because of the absurd amount of pop-in that happens every time this famously fast character does his thing, but Sonic Frontiers is, for the most part, a promising first attempt at blazing a new trail for the series.
WoW Doomwalker: How to Get Illidari Doomhawk
Classic bosses make a return in celebration of the WoW 18th Anniversary, including the world boss Doomwalker, located in the Caverns of Time in Tanaris. From November 6, 2022 to November 27, 2022 of the WoW 18th Anniversary Event, you can loot the Illidari Doomhawk mount dropped by the Doomwalker world boss.
How Long is God of War Ragnarok?
God of War Ragnarok has a lengthy story and a ton of beautiful and violent realms to explore, but just quite how long is it? Here we’ll let you know exactly how many hours it took different members of the IGN team to finish the game, and what they prioritised doing with that time.
Genshin Nahida Story Quest Walkthrough - Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will take you through Nahida’s Story Quest. It can only be unlocked after you’ve completed the Chapter 3, Act 5: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest. Dream of Awakening. After you’ve unlocked the quest, it’ll begin once you walk near Treasures Street...
Santa Monica Devs on Why God of War Ragnarok Doesn’t Have Switchable Characters
Atreus is a grown man in God of War Ragnarok. With time, and lots of stringent practise from his father, Kratos, the boy has become quite an adept fighter himself. However, even though his fighting skills have been considerably expanded in Ragnarok, the game doesn’t allow you to switch to him during a fight.
Why Dragonflight is a Great Time to Return to World of Warcraft
Packed with fresh additions and long-awaited updates, the Dragonflight expansion provides the perfect opportunity to dive back into the vast and uniquely rich World of Warcraft universe. From HUD changes and talent tree revamps, to quality of life upgrades, revamped professions and much requested hair colour combos, discover more of what’s new and improved. Sponsored by Blizzard.
21 Things God of War Ragnarok Doesn't Tell You
God of War Ragnarok does a decent job easing you into the gameplay, but there are still a lot of things you need to learn on your own. Thankfully, we’ve done that part for you, so here are 21 things that God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you.
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Surviving Fimbulwinter (4/4)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue Chapter 1 Surviving Fimbulwinter on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
Halo Infinite Winter DLC Update With 343 - IGN Live
Presneted by Trolli, IGN is sitting down with 343 to discuss everything that's coming this winter to Halo Infinitie. We'll be taking a look at two new mutiplayer maps, a new multiplayer mode called Cover One Flag, Forge, and the long awaited addition of co-op campaign.
God of War: Ragnarok’s Norse Mythology Accuracy Is Better Than Most
As many gamers dive into God of War Ragnarok gameplay, we figured now is the time to explore God of War and its Norse Mythology exploration. God of War: Ragnarok is of course steeped in Norse mythology. Characters like Thor, Atreus, Odin and many others are all within the expansive world of the video game series. What fascinates me about the #GodofWar franchise is its unique take on Norse mythology and some of the depictions of the gods therein. Throughout its history, the God of War franchise has subverted the mythology of different cultures in a way that we’ve never seen done with such attention to detail related to the source material. After you check out our God of War Ragnarok review, you’ll definitely want to watch this!
