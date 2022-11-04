Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
IGN
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rogue One’ fan Andy Serkis gushes over getting to be a part of ‘Andor’
The Lord of the Rings and The Planet of the Apes star Andy Serkis is no stranger to Star Wars. He provided the performance capture and voice for Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy, though it’s safe to say his unexpected arrival in Andor‘s eighth episode is leaving that role in the dust.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Terrifier 2 Has Been Submitted For Oscar Consideration, And For Some Very Wild Reasons
Terrifier 2 has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar Consideration and the reasoning is very funny.
thedigitalfix.com
Henry Cavill shares the Ridley Scott movie that forced him into acting
Henry Cavill has revealed that one Ridley Scott movie cemented his passion for movies and acting. Cavill is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The British actor has, arguably, one of the biggest jobs in superhero movie history as he leads the DC movie universe as Superman. It was recently confirmed through Black Adam that he would be continuing in the role, after years of speculation that his era as the Man of Steel was over.
Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff ‘Day One’
The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actor from “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther” and “Us,” is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it comes from an original idea from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first two “A Quiet Place” movies with Emily Blunt. The first two films took...
IGN
Netflix Announces Gears of War Movie, Animated TV Series, and More
The Coalition will soon be joining forces with Netflix to produce a live-action film adaptation of its hit gaming franchise, Gears of War. The popular streaming platform announced the arrival of a major gaming franchise to Netflix with a live-action film alongside an adult animated series as well. The announcement came on the 16th anniversary of the release of the first Gears of War title back in 2006.
More Lord of the Rings movies could be on the way according to Warner Bros. boss
Could more The Lord of the Rings movies be in the works? During an investors call, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav talked about wanting to expand the company's best-known franchises and made a point of mentioning the fantasy series. The studio has not been involved with the recent Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but did previously release Peter Jackson's award-winning trilogy.
ABC News
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
ComicBook
James Cameron Reveals Avatar: The Way of Water's Insanely Long Runtime
Walt Disney Studios is getting ready to unleash the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar next month, and everyone wants to know if the film will have the same legs as the first one. Avatar has been the highest grossing film of all time for over 10 years, with Avenger: Endgame being the only film to temporarily dethrone it. The studio is banking on the franchise to return to form, but it seems like a risky bet to place on the sequel, especially after hearing the runtime. Avatar: The Way of Water will feature a duration of three hours and ten minutes long, and director James Cameron has rushed in to defend his films runtime. During a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via Game Rant), Cameron defended why the sequel is so long.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals Its Spider-Punk Voice, And It's Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya is donning a pair of web slingers and joining the voice cast for Spider-Verse for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya, revered for his work in films like Get Out and Black Panther, will voice Spider-Punk in the film. Spider-Punk, who's real name is Hobart "Hobie" Brown, first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015. He is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the citizens of New York in his own universe, sporting the same powers as Peter Parker but with a deep affinity for punk rock.
IGN
Stranger Things and Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Reportedly In Talks to Direct a Star Wars Film
Stranger Things' Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars film after he finishes directing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. As reported by Deadline, there are no further details as to what type of film this will be, but it looks to be another one in the works at Lucasfilm alongside other confirmed and reported Star Wars movies from Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Adds Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner
Sony's Gran Turismo film has added Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner, who was known as Ginger Spice in the group, to the cast. As reported by THR, Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner will be playing the parents of Archie Madekwe's character - a teenager and avid Gran...
Netflix Takes Bold Bet on Theatrical With ‘Knives Out’ Sequel — But Don’t Expect ‘Glass Onion’ Box Office Numbers
It should come as little surprise that Netflix doesn’t plan to report box office grosses for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which opens in theaters later this month. Since the streamer never discloses financials, there’s not much of a case to crack when it comes to that particular puzzle.
IGN
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day, BioWare Reveals Hidden Message
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
