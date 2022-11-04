Walt Disney Studios is getting ready to unleash the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar next month, and everyone wants to know if the film will have the same legs as the first one. Avatar has been the highest grossing film of all time for over 10 years, with Avenger: Endgame being the only film to temporarily dethrone it. The studio is banking on the franchise to return to form, but it seems like a risky bet to place on the sequel, especially after hearing the runtime. Avatar: The Way of Water will feature a duration of three hours and ten minutes long, and director James Cameron has rushed in to defend his films runtime. During a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via Game Rant), Cameron defended why the sequel is so long.

