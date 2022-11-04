ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery

The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rogue One’ fan Andy Serkis gushes over getting to be a part of ‘Andor’

The Lord of the Rings and The Planet of the Apes star Andy Serkis is no stranger to Star Wars. He provided the performance capture and voice for Supreme Leader Snoke in the sequel trilogy, though it’s safe to say his unexpected arrival in Andor‘s eighth episode is leaving that role in the dust.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
thedigitalfix.com

Henry Cavill shares the Ridley Scott movie that forced him into acting

Henry Cavill has revealed that one Ridley Scott movie cemented his passion for movies and acting. Cavill is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The British actor has, arguably, one of the biggest jobs in superhero movie history as he leads the DC movie universe as Superman. It was recently confirmed through Black Adam that he would be continuing in the role, after years of speculation that his era as the Man of Steel was over.
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff ‘Day One’

The “A Quiet Place” universe is adding another A-list name to its world: Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar-winning actor from “12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther” and “Us,” is in final negotiations to star in the spinoff “A Quiet Place: Day One,” which is the next installment of the Paramount horror franchise. “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will helm the film, set for release on March 8, 2024. Story details are being kept under wraps, but it comes from an original idea from John Krasinksi, who directed and co-starred in the first two “A Quiet Place” movies with Emily Blunt. The first two films took...
IGN

Netflix Announces Gears of War Movie, Animated TV Series, and More

The Coalition will soon be joining forces with Netflix to produce a live-action film adaptation of its hit gaming franchise, Gears of War. The popular streaming platform announced the arrival of a major gaming franchise to Netflix with a live-action film alongside an adult animated series as well. The announcement came on the 16th anniversary of the release of the first Gears of War title back in 2006.
GamesRadar

More Lord of the Rings movies could be on the way according to Warner Bros. boss

Could more The Lord of the Rings movies be in the works? During an investors call, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav talked about wanting to expand the company's best-known franchises and made a point of mentioning the fantasy series. The studio has not been involved with the recent Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but did previously release Peter Jackson's award-winning trilogy.
ABC News

Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
ComicBook

James Cameron Reveals Avatar: The Way of Water's Insanely Long Runtime

Walt Disney Studios is getting ready to unleash the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar next month, and everyone wants to know if the film will have the same legs as the first one. Avatar has been the highest grossing film of all time for over 10 years, with Avenger: Endgame being the only film to temporarily dethrone it. The studio is banking on the franchise to return to form, but it seems like a risky bet to place on the sequel, especially after hearing the runtime. Avatar: The Way of Water will feature a duration of three hours and ten minutes long, and director James Cameron has rushed in to defend his films runtime. During a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via Game Rant), Cameron defended why the sequel is so long.
IGN

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals Its Spider-Punk Voice, And It's Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya is donning a pair of web slingers and joining the voice cast for Spider-Verse for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya, revered for his work in films like Get Out and Black Panther, will voice Spider-Punk in the film. Spider-Punk, who's real name is Hobart "Hobie" Brown, first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015. He is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the citizens of New York in his own universe, sporting the same powers as Peter Parker but with a deep affinity for punk rock.
IGN

Stranger Things and Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Reportedly In Talks to Direct a Star Wars Film

Stranger Things' Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars film after he finishes directing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. As reported by Deadline, there are no further details as to what type of film this will be, but it looks to be another one in the works at Lucasfilm alongside other confirmed and reported Star Wars movies from Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson.
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
IGN

Gran Turismo Movie Adds Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner

Sony's Gran Turismo film has added Academy Award-nominated actor Djimon Hounsou and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner, who was known as Ginger Spice in the group, to the cast. As reported by THR, Hounsou and Halliwell-Horner will be playing the parents of Archie Madekwe's character - a teenager and avid Gran...
ComicBook

Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It

Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.

