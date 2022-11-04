Black Rock Coffee Bar Coming to Willis

Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar is planning a storefront in Willis . According to leasing intel obtained by What Now Houston, the latest addition to the coffee chain will be located at 9571 W. FM 1097 in Willis.

Some menu favorites at Black Rock are the Caramel Blondie, Irish Coffee, and the Mexican Mocha. Guests can order them hot or iced. Other menu items include Classics such as drip coffee, Americano, breve, and lattes. You can also order a Chiller, which is a blended drink, or Fuel energy drinks.

Black Rock has more than half a dozen locations open in the Houston area and more on the way. Black Rock Coffee Bar CEO Josh Pike earlier told What Now Houston that the brand has found good traction in Houston, and the market could become home to a total of 30-50 locations in coming years. There’s no word on when the new Willis location might open to the public.

Black Rock was founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008 and now has more than 100 locations across seven states. The Black Rock culture emphasizes personal and professional growth for employees to ensure they provide compassionate customer service to guests.

