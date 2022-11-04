Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Out vs. Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their star player when the Phoenix Suns host them on Friday.

Gary Payton and Olivier Sarr are also out.

Portland is in town for a back-to-back that features another meeting with Suns on Saturday, as the status of the aforementioned players is still on hold for the second meeting.

Lillard dropped an astounding 41 points to hand Phoenix their only loss of the season back on Oct. 22, which also included a memorable exchange between Lillard and Deandre Ayton in clutch time.

Friday will mark the third straight game Lillard has missed due to a calf injury.

The Suns are currently -10.5 point favorites on SI Sportsbook after emerging to a 6-1 start.

