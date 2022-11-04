Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Daniels easily won reelection in the new Minnesota House District 19A. Daniels received 10,615 votes (65%) to DFL challenger's Carolyn Treadway's 5,725 votes (35%). The redrawn District 19A includes southern Rice County, including Faribault, Morristown and Nerstrand; northern and western Waseca County, including Janesville; and southwestern Goodhue County, including Kenyon. Daniels,...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO