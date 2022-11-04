ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘We were shocked’: Big sister of South Abilene trick-or-treater describes finding chocolate bar with needle handed out on Halloween

By Karley Cross
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDKwD_0iyzvn4m00

ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – An Abilene woman reported finding a needle in a child’s candy bar after trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday.

In Wednesday’s police reports, the Abilene Police Department (APD) said a ‘foreign object’ was found in a candy bar while out trick-or-treating in South Abilene. It was an incident labeled as Tampering with a Consumer Product .

Big Country Homepage (BCH) was able to talk with the woman who found the altered candy. LaTayvia Jackson said she found it in her little sister’s trick-or-treating bag.

After a fun-filled night of trick-or-treating Monday night in the Lytle South neighborhood of Abilene, Jackson told BCH what looked to be a thick needle was found hidden inside of a Twix Minis chocolate bar. She said after opening the wrapper, she saw a tiny piece of a needle hanging out of the end.

Images below courtesy of LaTayvia Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mndhA_0iyzvn4m00

“I looked at my [mother-in-law and] we were shocked ’cause we would have never thought this would happen,” Jackson said.

The older sister said she called the police, then handed the tampered candy over to APD.

Jackson said this incident was especially frightening after hearing so many horror stories throughout childhood of Halloween candy with weapons or drugs hidden inside them, “Witnessing it is scary ’cause there’s really sick people out there who would hurt kids.”

A similar incident was reported out of Clyde this Halloween, as well. If you believe your Halloween candy has been altered in any way, turn it in to your nearest police station.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Random suspect shoots occupied Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block Alisons Way – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect stole […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman reports son stole $800 from her with intent to Defraud, Harm Elderly

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of South Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleMore than $400 worth of […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Nearly 400 traffic stops made following Abilene police increased enforcement, most for speeding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 400 traffic stops resulting in more than 300 citations have been conducted since Abilene police began increasing enforcement in September. Since the safe driving campaign began, officers have pulled over 385 drivers, issued 309 citations (271 of which were for speeding), and made 3 arrests. This increased enforcement is in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘This is something that happens daily here in Abilene’: Restaurant owner’s arrest shines light on local human trafficking

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Underfed, unpaid, and overworked – these conditions are only the beginning of what one undocumented Immigrant says he faced while working at the Fun Noodle Bar on Southwest Drive in Abilene. Owner Hai Zhuang was taken into custody Wednesday on a warrant for human trafficking. This come as court documents revealed a […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police release results of increased traffic patrols

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement in September to help encourage safe driving habits. Tuesday, the department shared the results of its increased enforcement. Officers targeted specific areas throughout Abilene to help reduce speeding and bring about awareness. As a result of the increased...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Moonshine-drinking man arrested at Abilene shelter while on acid, woman accused of throwing beer at disabled baby daddy

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of S 23rd Street – Theft of PropertyA victim reported his motorcycle […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD dispatch displaced to Abilene City Hall basement sees light at end of tunnel, anticipates moving back to office in December

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Earlier this year, the Abilene Police Department (APD) Dispatch Center had been newly renovated. But come July, a flood caused by a faulty fire suppression line ruined the center- causing dispatch to have to move into an emergency backup center in the basement of Abilene City Hall. “Water was coming up […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: Two accused drug dealers indicted in Abilene on charges related to meth, LSD, mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 3. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Katlin Elizabeth McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol Lillian Rane McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol Shawn Edward Burson – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol […]
ABILENE, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Taylor County, TX

Texas’s Taylor County is a thriving community with a rich history, attractions, and things to do. It's named after the Taylor brothers, who died at the Battle of the Alamo, and it is the perfect place to visit if you're interested in knowing a large chunk of Texas history.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy