Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Local blacksmith shop offers free work therapy for veterans, hosting auction this Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veteran's Day, a local blacksmith shop is giving back with a live auctioning fundraiser. Macabee Metals will host a fundraiser this Saturday to raise money for Warriors Way Forge, a recreational therapy organization. Macabee Metals' Aldai Stein and David Bates, president of...
myfox28columbus.com
Endangered missing adult alert issued for 75-year-old Worthington man
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dublin Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Sunday afternoon. Police said Dean Stevenson, 75, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street in Worthington and failed to return.
myfox28columbus.com
WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old shot at car meet in east Columbus early Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and chest four times by an unknown person while walking with friends at a car meet early Sunday morning, police said. The victim and his friends were walking in a parking lot in the 4000 block of...
myfox28columbus.com
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
myfox28columbus.com
USO honors veterans with Ohio Salute to Celebration event happening this Veteran's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2022 USO Ohio Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Easton, will take place on Veteran’s Day at the historic Valley Dale Ballroom and will honor the service of our Armed Forces and celebrate the 81-year legacy of the USO. Alison Ruble,...
myfox28columbus.com
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
myfox28columbus.com
Child dead after reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child has died after a reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus Sunday afternoon. Police dispatchers said a call about a reported drowning came in around 3:03 p.m. near the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive. This appears to be an apartment complex area. Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Reynoldsburg police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Reynoldsburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Police say Mohamed Ndiaye, 30, is wanted for a robbery with a firearm. Ndiaye is considered to be armed and dangerous. No additional details could be provided because of the ongoing investigation,...
myfox28columbus.com
Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
myfox28columbus.com
EarthxTV new show 'House of What!?' showcases unusual, environmentally sustainable homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Have you ever wanted to live in an airplane? Maybe a magical tree house?. Well dreams like that are certainly becoming a reality thanks to a EarthxTV's new show 'House of What!?" Show host Chris Grundy joins Good Day Columbus to talk all unusual yet sustainable homes.
myfox28columbus.com
19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
myfox28columbus.com
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
myfox28columbus.com
Fall skincare tips to keep your skin glowing and healthy
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As the weather changes, it can affect your skin. Food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with tips for getting a healthy glow. For more insight from Shanisty Ireland click here. To learn more about Olive Natural Skincare click here.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus mayor, city leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, plans for safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced his proposal for the 2023 Operating Budget, which includes $705 million that will focus on neighborhood safety. The mayor was joined by Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair. With millions of dollars going to keep...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
myfox28columbus.com
Bus driver shortage forces Reynoldsburg students to take class from home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — All students in the Reynoldsburg City Schools district are spending some school days learning at home instead of inside the classroom due to a bus driver shortage. According to the district, at least 10 more drivers need to be hired plus substitute drivers. "It’s hard....
myfox28columbus.com
Legacies of Leadership: Army veteran teaches recovery wellness through yoga
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jennifer Ballou, an Army veteran, is the Deputy Chief of Staff at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio. She also teaches yoga as part of the museum's Resilience and Wellness program. Ballou lost her husband to an IED in Afghanistan. Now it's...
Comments / 0