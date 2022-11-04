ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Endangered missing adult alert issued for 75-year-old Worthington man

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dublin Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Sunday afternoon. Police said Dean Stevenson, 75, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street in Worthington and failed to return.
WORTHINGTON, OH
WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
COLUMBUS, OH
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
Child dead after reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child has died after a reported drowning incident in northwest Columbus Sunday afternoon. Police dispatchers said a call about a reported drowning came in around 3:03 p.m. near the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive. This appears to be an apartment complex area. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
Reynoldsburg police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Reynoldsburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Police say Mohamed Ndiaye, 30, is wanted for a robbery with a firearm. Ndiaye is considered to be armed and dangerous. No additional details could be provided because of the ongoing investigation,...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
COLUMBUS, OH
19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fall skincare tips to keep your skin glowing and healthy

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As the weather changes, it can affect your skin. Food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus with tips for getting a healthy glow. For more insight from Shanisty Ireland click here. To learn more about Olive Natural Skincare click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus mayor, city leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, plans for safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced his proposal for the 2023 Operating Budget, which includes $705 million that will focus on neighborhood safety. The mayor was joined by Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair. With millions of dollars going to keep...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bus driver shortage forces Reynoldsburg students to take class from home

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — All students in the Reynoldsburg City Schools district are spending some school days learning at home instead of inside the classroom due to a bus driver shortage. According to the district, at least 10 more drivers need to be hired plus substitute drivers. "It’s hard....
REYNOLDSBURG, OH

