Victim identified in south Columbus homicide that saw two arrested
An earlier report on this homicide can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a homicide victim who died Saturday on the south side. Officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma […]
Police: 2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt after a reported shooting on the city's northeast side Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jermain Drive just south of Mock Road at 9:10 p.m. One person was taken to...
myfox28columbus.com
19-year-old killed, another man injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the northeast side Monday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. along Jermain Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found Joshua Bean, 19, and another man suffering from...
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
columbusmessenger.com
Gun found at high school; plus other Groveport Police news
A Groveport Madison High School student, who was suspected in a robbery in Columbus, was found to be in possession of a gun at the school on Oct. 24. According to Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short, the suspect is a 16-year-old male student. The robbery occurred in the Independence Village...
myfox28columbus.com
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Reynoldsburg police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Reynoldsburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Police say Mohamed Ndiaye, 30, is wanted for a robbery with a firearm. Ndiaye is considered to be armed and dangerous. No additional details could be provided because of the ongoing investigation,...
NBC4 Columbus
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. $9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. NBC4 Today captures the first Election Day total lunar eclipse live. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to Kristine Varkony...
Two arrested after body found at Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Oh – Police responding to a wellness check request at a home on Ruma Road Saturday afternoon discovered the body of an adult man inside the home. At around 2 pm, officers were dispatched to the home a the request of a third party who checked on the person who was not responding to communications and had not been seen. “The caller conducted a well-being check at this residence and found the victim unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from visible injuries,” the Columbus Police Department said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by The post Two arrested after body found at Columbus home appeared first on Shore News Network.
myfox28columbus.com
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
'It's devasting': Neighbor reacts after 2-year-old drowns in northwest Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors are sharing their condolences with the family who lost a 2-year-old son in an accidental drowning Sunday afternoon near Island Club Apartments in northwest Columbus. Just after 3 p.m., Columbus police say officers responded to a call of a drowning of a young toddler. Neighbors...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
myfox28columbus.com
Endangered missing adult alert issued for 75-year-old Worthington man
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Dublin Police Department has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Sunday afternoon. Police said Dean Stevenson, 75, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he drove away from his home on Saint Antoine Street in Worthington and failed to return.
1 seriously injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police. Columbus police said they received a call at approximately 2:33 p.m. for a shooting that happened in the 200 block of South Terrace Avenue. Officers at the scene...
2 arrested after man found dead inside south Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead during a wellness check in south Columbus Saturday afternoon, and two people are facing charges in connection to his death. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers received calls from a person conducting a wellness check in the 900 block of Ruma Road around 1:57 p.m.
Fox 19
Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
ycitynews.com
Authorities searching for missing teen
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teenager. Jacob William Finley, 17-years-old, has been missing since Friday, October 28. According to Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz, Finley has not been seen since leaving Maysville High School on Friday,...
