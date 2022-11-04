ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Rantoul Police: 12-year-old hurt after hit by car

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car Friday morning.

Officials said the strike happened at the intersection of Route 136 and Marshall Street at 8:22 a.m., adding that the intersection was uncontrolled and did not have crosswalks. The boy was crossing the street when he was hit by a car driving westbound.

Officials said the boy was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver did stop at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, as are several witnesses. No tickets or citations have been issued so far and the accident remains under investigation.

