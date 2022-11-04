Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Sentencing For Mount Pleasant Man
On November 4, 44-year-old Heath Krabill of Mount Pleasant was sentenced to prison for up to 10 years following a conviction in two separate criminal cases. On September 1, 2020, Krabill struck another car while driving on Highway 78 in rural Washington County. The accident left a 74-year-old woman, who was driving the other vehicle, with serious injuries. Krabill later assaulted the EMT that arrived on the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to get a sample of Krabill’s blood, which showed opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines in his system. He was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony, and assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor.
KCJJ
Iowa man arrested for OWI and drug charges after being found unconscious
An Iowa man was arrested last week after he was found unconscious behind the wheel and found to be under the influence. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy found 51-year-old Thomas Meyer of Parnell on the ramp from US 218 North to Highway 1 just before 1am. After he woke up, Meyer reportedly performed poorly on field testing and showed measurable signs of impairment. A search of his person allegedly found a bag of suspected meth in his front right pocket, and a glass pipe in the left pocket with suspected meth residue. A second pipe was located under Meyer’s vehicle seat.
KCJJ
Driving without plates leads to Iowa City man being arrested on drug charges
An Iowa City man is facing prison time after officers conducting a traffic stop allegedly turned up crack cocaine. According to the arrest report, 60-year-old Anthony Howard of Wayne Avenue was stopped near his home the evening of November 3rd because his 2003 Ford Econoline van had no license plates. A K9 allegedly indicated the presence of narcotics inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
KBUR
Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
KCJJ
Police arrest 91-year-old local resident in West Branch vandalism incident
Authorities allege the person who caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a West Branch construction project is a 91-year-old man who lives near the site. Croell Inc., which has a location on South Riverside Drive, reported to KCJJ that the suspects drove through fresh, wet concrete on Herbert Hoover Highway about a half-mile west of West Branch High School sometime on Tuesday November 1st. They offered a $10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of those involved.
KCJJ
IC man accused of breaking into car to steal pillow
An Iowa City man faces charges that he broke into a car in the middle of the night to steal a pillow. Arrest records indicate security video shows 19-year-old Xzavier Herman of Esther Court walking up to a 2006 Toyota Scion parked in a driveway on Burns Avenue just after 3:15am on September 22nd. Iowa City Police say the video shows Herman opening the door and taking out a pillow before leaving in another vehicle.
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested over two years after initial charges for giving false identity information to Johnson County deputies
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly gave a false name to Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop more than two years ago is finally behind bars. 32-year-old Orlando Wash of 7th Street SW was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 7am Saturday. He was ticketed for speeding on southbound Highway 218 just south of the Interstate 80 interchange just after 11pm on March 5th, 2020.
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
977wmoi.com
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
KCJJ
Transient arrested after pouring beer on IC Police officer
Pouring beer on an Iowa City Police officer’s leg led to the arrest of a local transient. An officer on foot patrol reports seeing 27-year-old Amos Lavela swaying while walking along Clinton Street in front of the Airliner just before 11:45pm on October 28th. Lavela was reportedly holding a container of Budweiser, which he was spilling onto the sidewalk due to his swaying balance.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after admitting to selling marijuana
An Iowa City man was arrested this week after a search warrant executed earlier this month turned up evidence of drug dealing. Police went to the South Van Buren residence of 24-year-old Troy Hepker in the midnight hour October 1st. The warrant covered Hepker’s residence and vehicle. After the search was executed, officers allegedly found nearly 300 grams of marijuana, drug ledgers, packaging material, and digital scales. A large amount of cash and four “scent-proof” duffel bags were also reportedly found.
KCJJ
Transient accused of stabbing victim in the neck at IC bus stop
A local transient faces charges that he stabbed another person in the neck at an Iowa City bus stop. Iowa City Police were called to the Boyrum Street bus stop in front of Hy-Vee just after 10:45 Friday morning. The victim reported being in a conversation with 44-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr. when Hawkins stabbed them in the neck with a sharp instrument for no apparent reason and with no warning. Hawkins later reportedly admitted to being in an argument with the person.
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
KCJJ
IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to cut her
An Iowa City man faces decades in prison after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to cut her neck with a knife. 41-year-old Jermaine Raymond, who police say is currently homeless, kicked into the door of the woman’s Iowa City apartment Sunday night and waited for her to come home. When the woman entered the apartment, Raymond reportedly snuck up behind her, grabbed her, and tried to cut her neck with the knife. She was able to get away from Raymond, but he allegedly regained control of her and attempted to cut her again. The woman escaped his grasp again, and Raymond then reportedly ran from the premises.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
khqa.com
Keokuk pair face felony drug charges after traffic stop
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop on Wednesday ended with a man facing felony drug charges, and woman facing a weapon charge in addition to felony drug charges. Dalton Meyers, 28, and Miranda Meyers, 27, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
KCJJ
Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000
A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
