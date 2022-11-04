ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
SPANISH FORK, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

The Grand Opening of Salt Lake City’s Hyatt Regency

For two years, residents of Salt Lake City have kept a watchful eye on the mammoth glass skyscraper being erected near the Salt Palace Convention Center. Finally, 15 years of meticulous planning and $337 million dollars later, the sleek hotel has finally opened its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the Hyatt group hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 2, 2022, marked with High West cocktails, butter boards, live music, prime rib and death-defying entertainment—how could we pass up dinner and a show?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

The best taquerias in Utah County

Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Are Salt Lake Homeless Resource Centers a Failure for the Neighborhoods that Welcomed Them?

Back in 2016 amidst a surge in crime/lawlessness and homeless, both Salt Lake City and Utah state leaders devised a plan called Operation Rio Grande. State leaders on the “homeless task force” including Representative Greg Huges and then Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox along with former Mayor Jackie Biskupski all decided to close the Road Home, (1,000-bed homeless shelter) and choose potential locations to build four new homeless resource centers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place

LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
LEHI, UT
visitogden.com

Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland

Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

