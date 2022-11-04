Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KSLTV
Rose Park neighbors looking for man roaming streets while exposed
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park neighborhood is on high alert after a neighbor caught a man creeping around his home while exposing his lower body. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor says later that morning, he noticed he had missed someone at his door in the overnight hours. When he checked his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.
kslnewsradio.com
Police concerned about two teens missing from Utah area
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens that have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13,...
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
saltlakemagazine.com
The Grand Opening of Salt Lake City’s Hyatt Regency
For two years, residents of Salt Lake City have kept a watchful eye on the mammoth glass skyscraper being erected near the Salt Palace Convention Center. Finally, 15 years of meticulous planning and $337 million dollars later, the sleek hotel has finally opened its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the Hyatt group hosted a Grand Opening celebration on Nov. 2, 2022, marked with High West cocktails, butter boards, live music, prime rib and death-defying entertainment—how could we pass up dinner and a show?
The best taquerias in Utah County
Utah County tends to get roasted by residents living in Salt Lake County for its lack of nightlife and small-town vibes. And believe me — sometimes it's justified. Yes, but: One thing Salt Lakers can't knock is Utah County's overlooked food scene, particularly when it comes to Mexican food.
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
utahstories.com
Are Salt Lake Homeless Resource Centers a Failure for the Neighborhoods that Welcomed Them?
Back in 2016 amidst a surge in crime/lawlessness and homeless, both Salt Lake City and Utah state leaders devised a plan called Operation Rio Grande. State leaders on the “homeless task force” including Representative Greg Huges and then Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox along with former Mayor Jackie Biskupski all decided to close the Road Home, (1,000-bed homeless shelter) and choose potential locations to build four new homeless resource centers.
kslnewsradio.com
Lehi Police issue order for shelter in place
LEHI, Utah — Lehi Police issued an order to shelter in place Monday night. Police say the order is in connection to an incident at 8000 N. 9550 West. Additionally, police say that a woman has barricaded herself inside a home. Law enforcement personnel say there were shots fired...
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
visitogden.com
Walking in Ogden, Utah's Winter Wonderland
Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah’s Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa’s village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden’s Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the “must-see” holiday attraction in northern Utah.
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
Police standoff with armed woman in Lehi resolved
A neighborhood in Lehi was placed under lockdown Monday night as police worked to negotiate with a woman who barricaded herself inside a home.
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
kjzz.com
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
KSLTV
Utah business owner pays off a West Jordan school lunch credit
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids’ lunches. That’s what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that’s why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help.
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
FATAL: Motorcyclist dies after striking center median concrete barrier on I-215
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the center median concrete barrier on I-215 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Comments / 0