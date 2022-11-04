ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Online

Four Seek Seats On School Board

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ox23J_0iyzv6Ou00
Brick Township Board of Education. (Photo by Judy Smestad-Nunn)

BRICK – Brick Township residents will have the chance to decide between four candidates to fill two seats on the Board of Education in the November election.

Current members Melita Gagliardi and Daisy Haffner have stated they are not seeking re-election, leaving two open seats on the board.

School board races are supposed to be nonpartisan, so the candidates aren’t referred to by their political party. Instead, they are allowed to have a short slogan after their name.

The candidates fighting for a seat on the board include: Frances DiBenedictis, Madeline Iannarone, Erin Wheeler, and Maureen Molz.

Wheeler, who is a high school chemistry teacher, currently serves as an Alternate Commissioner on the Brick MUA.

“I attend monthly meetings and committee meetings as well. Additionally, I serve as the Membership and Activities Co-Chairperson for the Cedarcroft Community Association,” Wheeler said.

When asked what are the biggest issues the school district is currently facing, she said, “some concerns that I would address would be to enhance communication with parents and the community, continue to improve infrastructure using state and federal funds and further develop students’ 21st century skills.”

As a veteran educator, Wheeler said she is committed to increasing student achievement and developing a strategic plan to continue to move Brick schools forward.

“I will work diligently to represent the needs of the entire Brick community, listen to concerns of all stakeholders and utilize my experience in education to help make Brick schools better for every student. Furthermore, I will continue to foster the collaborative relationship between the Board of Education, the superintendent, parents and the staff of Brick schools. Through teamwork and effective cooperation, I will work with the current Board members to achieve our goals. As a Board member, I will lead with kindness and respect to make decisions that benefit the students, staff and community of Brick,” she said.

Molz is a retired engineer and previously worked for the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army. She holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College.

Molz believes the biggest challenges facing the district are safety, loss of state funding, post COVID academic and mental health challenges and infrastructure.

“These challenges require listening to stakeholders, analyzing pertinent data and information, and compromise to form reasonable solutions and remedies that can be implemented,” Molz said. “As a retired engineer, program manager and strategic leader for 32 years, I have successfully worked on various complex issues facing our warfighters and the aviation community. I have the experience, skill set, time and talent to achieve workable solutions. I will maintain the current positive relationships with colleagues and offer help wherever I can be of use to the Board.”

When asked if there’s anything new that she would want to do in the district she said, “I would like to understand the genesis for the current test score levels and how we can set policy that would support greater learning and thus increase test scores.”

DiBenedictis is currently a stay-at-home mom who previously has been a teacher’s aide, one-on-one shadow for special needs children, and a Montessori teacher. She is also currently a Girl Scout Leader.

DiBenedictis explained that the biggest issue facing the distract is lack of transparency.

“Parents minds go to the worst things when we are not forthright. If we were to tell them what is happening – all the good, bad, ugly and in-between – we would be in such better shape. I will always be honest and upfront,” DiBenedictis said. “I want to be honest and transparent. I want parents to actually have a say in their own children’s education. I will not make them believe that they have a choice and then tell them that just because the government says different, they no longer have an actual choice in their children’s/student’s education.”

Attempts to reach Madeline Iannarone were unsuccessful at the time of publication. The 2022 General Election Day will be held on November 8.

Comments / 2

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Regional School Board Candidates Sound Off

OCEAN COUNTY – School funding and parental advocacy topped the list of concerns for candidates seeking to represent their towns on the Toms River Regional Board of Education. There are three positions on the ballot this November. For the Toms River spot, incumbent Kathleen Eagan will be challenged by...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Candidates Speak Out In Jackson School Board Race

JACKSON – Voters will decide between three candidates seeking two, three-year terms on the Board of Education in the general election this week. Incumbent Allison Barocas of Victoria Circle won election last fall filling an unexpired term. Former Board member John Spalthoff of Ruby Court was appointed to fill an unexpired term last year and lost in the fall election. Megan Gardella of Peacock Lane ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the board last year.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Central Regional School Board Candidates Speak Out

BERKELEY – Funding, student opportunities, and diversity topped the topics of discussion as school board candidates spoke about what mattered to them. The Central Regional Board of Education is made up of Berkeley, Island Heights, Seaside Heights, Seaside Park, and Ocean Gate. There are three, three-year terms on the ballot for Berkeley.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Senator Challenged On Senior Housing Bill

MANCHESTER – Members of the Manchester Coordinating Council (MCC) and a Red Bank attorney have taken issue with comments made by a lawmaker concerning legislation he sponsored that would change the way senior communities are governed. During last month’s meeting of the MCC held at the Crestwood Village V...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Political Sparring Starts At Jackson Council Meeting

JACKSON – During the public comment period a resident used his time to ask questions of a council member who is running for election. Resident Joseph Sullivan came up to the microphone and directed questions to Council President Martin Flemming. At the time, Flemming was running for mayor against fellow Republican Michael Reina, the incumbent mayor.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Bank Executive Receives Special Scholarship

WALL – Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce that Katie Meyers, Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Communications Manager is the recipient of this year’s Constantine G. Callas Progressive Educational & Work Ethic Memorial Scholarship presented by the New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBankers) in conjunction with scholarship sponsor, George Callas, Chief Revenue Officer and National Sales Director of the Invictus Group.
MANASQUAN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In key Trenton race, Williams snags endorsement of incumbent

Jennifer Williams has won the endorsement of the incumbent she wants to succeed in her bid for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council. Marge Caldwell-Wilson, a former CWA Local 1087 president, is not seeking re-election after 12 years on the city council. The Trenton City Council is widely viewed as the most dysfunctional in the state.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Road Improvements Planned In Brick

BRICK – A $235,920 contract has been awarded to Meco Inc. of Clarksburg, NJ for road improvements to the Burnt Tavern neighborhood of Siclar Estates. The major work to be completed includes roadway milling and resurfacing of Sweeney Avenue, Marbro Avenue, Conte Avenue, Jewel Avenue and Kuster Lane, said Mayor John G. Ducey during a recent Township Council meeting.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

4 Compete Over 2 Council Seats In Jackson

JACKSON – This year’s Mayoral and Council race has two teams seeking the position of mayor and two seats on council for four-year terms. Incumbent Mayor Michael Reina running with the slogan of “Experienced Leadership Moving Jackson Forward” is running with Scott Sargent who is a member of the Jackson Board of Education and Jennifer L. Kuhn who works in real estate.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges

Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor

It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
Jersey Shore Online

“Operation Green Light” Shows Support For Vets

TOMS RIVER – Officials will be shining a light on veterans by illuminating government buildings as part of Operation Green Light. The goal of this mission is to show respect for veterans and also to point them in the direction of important services. In Ocean County, veterans programs can be found at co.ocean.nj.us/oc/veterans/ or by calling (732) 929-2096.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy