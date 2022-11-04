Read full article on original website
Strong winds leading to many power outages
UPDATE: Strong winds kept power crews busy Saturday morning and throughout the afternoon. Here are some of the latest numbers of customers without power as of 9:00 p.m. CenterPoint: 38Kenergy: 42WIN: 10 ORIGINAL STORY: Evansville, IND (WEHT) – With a strong weather system moving through the Tri-state causing high winds, power companies are reporting many […]
Fire Crews in Warrick County battle a large brush fire overnight
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms
There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning. At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside. Near Riverside Drive...
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
Multi-semi crash on Interstate 24 eastbound now cleared
A multi-vehicle crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County line has been cleared. However, eastbound I-24 is restricted to one lane at the site of an earlier truck fire near the 58 mile marker. This eastbound lane restriction on I-24 near the 58 mile...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash on US 41 heading northbound. They say four vehicles are involved. According to a social media post, the road is down to one lane. ISP sergeant Todd Ringle is asking drivers to be careful driving through...
Union County schools closed Monday due to flu increase
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - All Union County schools are closed Monday after officials say they are seeing an increase in flu cases in the county. Superintendent Patricia Sheffer announced on a Facebook page that Union Co. is experiencing a steady increase of Influenza, RSV and Pneumonia. “Our district has...
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway. SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals. Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls...
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Body of missing woman found in Green River
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – The body of Elza Jo Kolle has been recovered from the Green River. After several days of searching, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office says Kolle, 28, was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Kolle went missing Saturday night when her car crashed into...
Southern Indiana Is Home to a Virtual Racing and Drifting Experience You Don’t Want to Miss
Southern Indiana is home to a virtual racing and driving experience and if you're a car person like I am, you don't want to miss it!. It's no secret that I grew up in the garage with my dad, and I have a love for fast cars. Dad's nickname for me was Hot Rod and for good reason - I may or may not have had a habit of sticking my foot into the accelerator and an affinity for doing burnouts at every opportunity.
Name released in deadly Gibson County crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities have released very little information on a crash that claimed one life over the weekend in Gibson County, but new details have been released by the coroner. The Gibson County Coroner tells us 25-year-old Zachary Noah Allyn passed away in the accident. According to the coroner, the Mt. Vernon […]
Car crashes into church in Henderson, police say
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church. According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked...
Strong Day on the Mat Gives Hopkins Central Region Cheer Title
Hopkins County Central High School took first place at the region cheer competition held Saturday at Owensboro High School. Hopkins Central won first place in the game day large squad division, scoring 98.2 points which was the highest score given by the judges in all divisions Saturday. They finished 3.5 points better than second place Henderson County.
