Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Clark returns from scare to lead rout
IOWA CITY — About the only scare thrown at the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team in Monday’s season opener was self-inflicted. Big Ten preseason player of the year Caitin Clark limped off to the training room just over three minutes into the game following a hard fall to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena court but returned midway through the first quarter and led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and nine rebounds in an 87-34 rout of Southern University.
Sioux City Journal
Sandfort welcomes brother to Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Payton Sandfort spent a week trying to convince his brother, Pryce, that Iowa was the place to continue his basketball career. “I was texting him, calling him, telling him he had to come here," the Hawkeye sophomore said. “The coaches were asking me, ‘What are you hearing?’ I was his host on his official visit, but I couldn’t tell them anything because he wasn’t telling me anything."
Sioux City Journal
Veteran Hawkeyes welcome additional depth
A new season for the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team opens with familiar opponents. Southern University and Evansville, two teams the Hawkeyes hosted in nonconference games last season, visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena this week. Iowa hosts Southern at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Monday as the second game of a season-opening...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Perkins at the point? He's willing
IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery has no shortage of options at point guard as his 13th season as the Iowa basketball coach tips off. Tony Perkins inserted himself into the conversation with his play during an exhibition win over Truman State last week and will likely be among Hawkeyes working at the point in Monday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Bethune-Cookman at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Comments / 0