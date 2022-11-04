ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?

High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Mi Squirrel Hunting Has One of the Longest Seasons For Wild Game

Squirrel hunting is often overlooked but there are plenty of them and they have one of the longest seasons with one of the biggest bag limits in Michigan. Inflation has the price of meat and vegetables up through the roof these days. I have a little bit of property and am considering growing a garden and hunting for all my own meat.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Celebrating 65 Years of Michigan’s Mighty Mackinac Bridge

Michigan is home to more coastline than any other state in the United States. That's not the only impressive stat we have... How about the world's 27th longest main span bridge, too. At five miles in total roadway between St. Ignace, MI and Mackinac City, MI over the Straits of Mackinac, the bridge is iconic as "The Mighty Mack" or "Big Mac" (not in reference to a certain, popular food).
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan

Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy