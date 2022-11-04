Read full article on original website
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
Great Towns In Michigan That Sound Like “Body Parts”
Have you ever been on a road-trip and saw an exit sign for a city and said to yourself, "that's a goofy name for a city"?. You're not alone. I do it all of the time. In the state of Michigan we have a lot of cities, villages and townships. According to wikipedia:
Has There Ever Been A Powerful Tsunami On Lake Michigan?
High winds will move through lower Michigan again, like they always do this time of year. It's always a good reminder to keep an eye on small pets and secure patio & deck furniture. It's one thing to let all of your leaves blow around the neighborhood, but another to cause damage to your own or someone else's house when winds will be 40 miles per hour or more--watch for tree limbs.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
7 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns Besides Frankenmuth You’ll Find in Michigan
When you think of Christmas in Michigan, many people immediately think of Frankenmuth. Since Frankenmuth has the world's largest Christmas store, it is understandable why that is the first location you think of. However, there are so many Christmas towns that you can visit so you can experience all of...
Mi Squirrel Hunting Has One of the Longest Seasons For Wild Game
Squirrel hunting is often overlooked but there are plenty of them and they have one of the longest seasons with one of the biggest bag limits in Michigan. Inflation has the price of meat and vegetables up through the roof these days. I have a little bit of property and am considering growing a garden and hunting for all my own meat.
Michigan This Weekend: Veterans, Reptiles, Pottery & More
The first weekend of November looks to be warmer than normal - great weather to get out and about!. Here are some fun things to do in Mid-Michigan for the weekend of November 4th through the 6th, 2022. Greater Lansing Potters' Guild Fall Sale. The Greater Lansing Potters' Guild's Fall...
Michigan Ranks Third for Most Miserable Winters in the United States
Michigan is well known for harsh winters, and we're not talking about just snow, we're also talking about freezing temperatures. We see plenty of snow each and every winter here in Michigan. In fact, Michigan ranks third when it comes to most miserable winters in the United States. On average,...
Michigan Opens Voter Transparency Hotline & Website For Midterm Elections
There have been rising concerns over election transparency in the U.S. over the past decade, growing sharply after the 2016, and 2020 Presidential Elections. So, many states have implemented Voting transparency policies, and in the case of Michigan, a hotline that concerned citizens can call into. Mark Totten, who is...
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries
Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
Celebrating 65 Years of Michigan’s Mighty Mackinac Bridge
Michigan is home to more coastline than any other state in the United States. That's not the only impressive stat we have... How about the world's 27th longest main span bridge, too. At five miles in total roadway between St. Ignace, MI and Mackinac City, MI over the Straits of Mackinac, the bridge is iconic as "The Mighty Mack" or "Big Mac" (not in reference to a certain, popular food).
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan
Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Six Weeks of Sunrises at 9am or Later? It’s Possible Next Year
Talking about that twice-a-year tradition of changing our clocks--either forward or back an hour. We've been springing forward and falling back for decades now, but America appears to be on the cusp of ending the biannual custom. Daylight Saving Time in Michigan and in most of the United States is...
