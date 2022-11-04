Read full article on original website
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Encourages Local Governments to Apply for Thriving Communities Grants
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) encouraged local governments in Northwest and Central Illinois to apply for Thriving Communities program grants through the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This week, the Biden administration announced that $30 million would be made available for local projects. “Rebuilding our...
DOJ to monitor voting sites in Horry County, 23 other states for federal law compliance
The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states around the country on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Announces Federal Funding for Local Health Projects
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) will join Peoria, Rockford and Eagle View healthcare leaders to announce funding for local health projects. The funding was awarded through a program made possible by Fiscal Year 2022 Federal Appropriations secured by Congresswoman Bustos and formed based on her Social Determinants of Health Accelerator Act.
Health care providers tell Secretary of State to correct voter pamphlets over LR-131 inaccuracies
Attorneys representing Montana health care providers said in a letter to the Secretary of State’s Office the 2022 Voter Information Pamphlet contained false information on a ballot measure that would penalize doctors for not performing treatments on “born-alive” infants. The attorneys and doctors are asking Montana Secretary...
Who won Florida House District 16 race with Rep. Buchanan, Schneider? Here are results
We’ve got the latest results from Bradenton and Manatee County’s midterm election races.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins third Senate term
Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate.
Life in limbo: More than 30,000 DFW Dreamers await their fate amid challenges to DACA
DACA recipients have lived with an uncertain future for years.
30+ healthcare groups urge President Biden to convene summit on ED delays
Advocacy, public health and medical specialty organizations signed a nine-page joint letter describing the ambulance bed crisis in a series of stories. When does a patient become the hospital's legal responsibility? When can EMS crews leave patients and return to service? A major factor contributing to the current shortage of available EMS personnel and units is the increasing frequency of lengthy hospital bed delays.
War Horse Managing Editor Recognized by VA Secretary for Toxic Exposure Reporting
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough thanked The War Horse’s managing editor Kelly Kennedy for her dogged reporting on the health problems caused by exposure to toxic burn pits during a speech at the National Press Club yesterday. “About this time 14 years ago, Kelly started the thankless and rigorous...
The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage
Fueled by factors like employee burnout, an aging population and a dearth of training, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold at the start of 2020, a gap existed between the supply of registered nurses as reflected by federal data and demand through 2030 as projected by a pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the COVID crisis hit, health care positions were not isolated from sudden job losses, which helped widen the gap between projected demand and the actual number of registered nurses in the U.S.
Our veterans deserve better dental care
Veterans Day is the day we thank our veterans for their commitment to our nation and selfless service to our flag. But our commemoration should extend beyond Nov. 11. It should be every day that we thank them for their service. One way to do this is to provide better...
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
Under previous rules, family members of those who had insurance through an employer were not eligible for Covered California. In some cases, those employer plans cover the employee but are expensive for spouses and children, leaving families with few options.
