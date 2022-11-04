ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Encourages Local Governments to Apply for Thriving Communities Grants

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) encouraged local governments in Northwest and Central Illinois to apply for Thriving Communities program grants through the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This week, the Biden administration announced that $30 million would be made available for local projects. “Rebuilding our...
ILLINOIS STATE
ems1.com

30+ healthcare groups urge President Biden to convene summit on ED delays

Advocacy, public health and medical specialty organizations signed a nine-page joint letter describing the ambulance bed crisis in a series of stories. When does a patient become the hospital's legal responsibility? When can EMS crews leave patients and return to service? A major factor contributing to the current shortage of available EMS personnel and units is the increasing frequency of lengthy hospital bed delays.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage

Fueled by factors like employee burnout, an aging population and a dearth of training, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold at the start of 2020, a gap existed between the supply of registered nurses as reflected by federal data and demand through 2030 as projected by a pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the COVID crisis hit, health care positions were not isolated from sudden job losses, which helped widen the gap between projected demand and the actual number of registered nurses in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Our veterans deserve better dental care

Veterans Day is the day we thank our veterans for their commitment to our nation and selfless service to our flag. But our commemoration should extend beyond Nov. 11. It should be every day that we thank them for their service. One way to do this is to provide better...
CONNECTICUT STATE

