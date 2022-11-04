Mission Possible helping in Ukraine. Courtesy photo. An organization called Mission Possible has been carrying out relief and missionary work in eastern Europe for many years. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mission Possible teams have been especially busy trying to meet the many new needs of the Ukrainian people. The challenges people in Ukraine have faced have included shelling and rocket attacks, which have destroyed many homes and public buildings, as well as killing many people. Recently, there have been “suicide” drone attacks that have destroyed critical infrastructure, including power generation and distribution, and floods that have swamped homes that had survived the destructive attacks. As the cold weather of winter approaches, many people are living in buildings and homes that are open to the weather. These challenges are making it even harder for the Mission Possible teams in Ukraine to satisfy the increasingly urgent needs of the Ukrainian people.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO