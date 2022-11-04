ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

BBC

WWI: Young Sheffield soldier finally buried after death in battle

A young soldier who died during World War One has been buried just yards from where his remains were found. Private Herbert Greaves, from Sheffield, was killed near Arras, France, during a battle on 15 May 1917. The 28-year-old's remains were found in 2019 during maintenance work close to a...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The Independent

Royal Navy officer who died after fitness test ‘given ultimatum to compete or leave’

A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...
Lord Ganesh

The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It

You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.
theaviationgeekclub.com

U-2 Vs SR-71: former USAF Avionics Technician explains why the Dragon Lady still flies spy missions while the Blackbird had been retired

While the U-2 is still in active service today, the US Air Force (USAF) retired its fleet of SR-71s on Jan. 26, 1990. At Lockheed’s advanced development group, the legendary Skunk Works in Burbank, work on a revolutionary intelligence aircraft had already begun before the shooting down of Gary Power’s U-2. This innovative aircraft had to fly faster than any aircraft before or since, at greater altitude, and with a minimal radar cross section (RCS).
MilitaryTimes

All soldiers are finally out of unlivable Fort Bragg barracks

After a process that took almost two months longer than officials initially anticipated, all soldiers have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to a Friday statement from the 18th Airborne Corps. Nearly 1,200 soldiers on the base have been relocated either...
MilitaryTimes

Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death

A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
Yana Bostongirl

The Brave American Serviceman Who Made a Miraculous Comeback After Being Burned Beyond Recognition

Dave Roever is a Vietnam war veteran who made a miraculous comeback after sustaining life-threatening injuries during the war. After being drafted at the height of the Vietnam war, Roever joined the navy and served as a riverboat gunner in the elite Brown Water Black Beret. He suffered horrific burns when a grenade went off in his hand as this excerpt explains: "Eight months into his tour of duty in Vietnam, Roever was burned beyond recognition when a phosphorous grenade he was poised to throw exploded in his hand. The ordeal left him hospitalized for fourteen months."
americanmilitarynews.com

Army put hundreds of innocent troops on FBI criminal databases, ruining careers

A pair of U.S. Army National Guard and Army Reserve recruiting programs that ran from 2005 to 2012 ended in a massive fraud investigation. As the Army investigated the programs from 2012 to 2016, hundreds of participants were wrongly placed on an FBI criminal database, disrupting their lives and hindering their career prospects. Now the Army is trying to fix its mistakes.
TODAY.com

What is a Gold Star military family?

The death of a military service member in combat is a tragic and emotional time for all families and friends, and a loss that no loved one wants to endure. The title given to families of military members who have died in the line of duty is “Gold Star Family.”

