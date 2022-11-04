Read full article on original website
Missouri couple charged in kidnapping and murder of pregnant Arkansas woman
A Missouri couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, of Pineville, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on Thursday, Nov. 3, and filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. The Watermans remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not yet been scheduled.
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Missouri couple burned and moved body of missing Arkansas woman Ashley Bush
Federal investigators filed probable cause for Kidnapping with an Intent to Kill against a rural Pineville couple.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
6-year-old dies, man is missing after car is swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla.
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — A 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old man is missing after a car was swept away in floodwaters in Adair County, Okla., Friday night. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the car was trying to cross a low water bridge on County Road 4643 near Stilwell, Okla. when it was swept into the water around 8:40 p.m.
Rollover accident northbound of Hwy 549
At 8:21 p.m. the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a rollover accident. As of 9:30 p.m., the accident shows stopped traffic.
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
Springdale SWAT team responds to apartment shooting
Springdale Police Department responded to a call of gunshots when they found an unidentified male with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Arkansas FB player Myles Slusher arrested
Arkansas football player Myles Slusher was arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. Below is a screenshot of the Detainee Information:. He was released at 9:04am on Sunday morning. We have requested the police report from Fayetteville PD to learn more information.
Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case
Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man's nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall.
Rogers parents arrested for manslaughter after infant child’s death
A pair of Rogers parents were arrested and are facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child.
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Former FBI agent gives perspective into Ashley Bush case
ROGERS, Ark. — Jennifer Coffindaffer spent 25 years in the FBI. She was stationed in Texas. She says she's worked cases similar to Bush's but never this extreme. "It's horrific the fact that she was pregnant,” she said. “And really in no type of situation to defend herself."
Evening accident claims life
At 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, two vehicles collided head on in Benton County on Hwy. 641 near James Walker Road, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. This evening accident claimed the life of Jonathan Hugh Long II, age 30, of Camden. Long was driving a...
Sheriff seeks tips to locate man wanted on outstanding warrants
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office are seeking an individual regarding active warrants in the county. Monte C. Lucas, 22, “known to frequent the Cassville/Exeter area,” state BCSO. Monte C. Lucas, 22, courtesy Barry Co. Sheriff. He was jailed summer of 2022 for FTA on the charges. August 5 he was released OR-BOND (On Own Recog.) with...
Human remains discovered near a popular Arkansas hiking trail believed to be person missing since 2021
Bella Vista, Arkansas – Authorities discovered human remains in the woods in Bella Vista, city of Bella Vista spokesperson, Cassi Lapp, said. It was said that a human skull was discovered around 1.5 miles away from the Buckingham Trailhead at the Back 40 Trails, while additional human remains were found nearby, around 200 yards from the location where the skull was discovered.
