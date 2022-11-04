Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Don't know who to vote for as Jacksonville's sheriff? Here's a race recap
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been a tumultuous road in the race for Jacksonville's sheriff, but it ends Tuesday... Then begins again in March. Jacksonville Sheriff Candidates Democrat Lakesha Burton, a retired JSO assistant chief, and Republican T.K. Waters, JSO's chief of investigations, are running to finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term. Williams announced his retirement in June, days after a controversy over whether he violated the city charter by moving out of Duval County.
You Decide 2022: County-by-County Results
Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday’s election features a runoff for Jacksonville Sheriff between Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters. The winner will serve the remainder of Mike Williams’ term, following his resignation earlier this year. Refresh this page for updates throughout the night. Rich Jones. Rich Jones is News...
News4Jax.com
Property appraiser says redrawing Riverside-Avondale district was a necessity due to growth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After much deliberation and debating, Jacksonville City Council members made a final decision Friday on a redrawn redistricting map. The Jacksonville City Council had to design a new map after local groups sued alleging the new district lines were considered based on race. News4JAX spoke to...
News4Jax.com
Mayor: Veterans Day Parade canceled Friday, Jacksonville Fair closing Thursday because of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the closures and major schedule changes in preparation for Nicole, the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade and breakfast on Friday will not take place, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday. Nicole was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday and its biggest threat to the Jacksonville area...
Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade canceled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday that the Jacksonville Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The parade was scheduled to be held on Friday, Nov. 11 in front of the Jacksonville Center for Performing Arts. Curry says he and his team are...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Clay County Elections 2022: Local races, term limits, property taxes on Tuesday’s ballot
Clay County voters will go to their election precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide a variety of races and local measures. Along with the statewide races for governor, U.S. senator and attorney general, voters will cast their ballots in the new District 4 congressional race, the race for District 11 state representative and for the District 2 county commissioner seat.
Subtropical Storm Nicole: 5 Northeast Florida counties in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency declaration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 34 Florida counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole, including five Northeast Florida counties. Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties are listed in the governor’s Executive Order (EO) 22-253. >>> STREAM...
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
Beyond the Ballot: Demings campaigns in hometown of Jacksonville, polls still favor Rubio
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings is fired up and pushing voters in her hometown to get out and vote. The former police chief weighed in on polarizing topics at a rally in Jacksonville Friday which included affordable housing, abortion and crime. "Protecting people's...
News4Jax.com
Argument leads to gunfire at store in Mandarin, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in the Mandarin neighborhood. According to JSO, a man in his 30s was shot in his lower body inside a cell phone repair shop around 2 p.m. on San Jose Boulevard, just north of Loretto Road.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigates double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Monday morning. Officers were called to 22nd St W around 12:30 a.m. where they found a woman shot in her lower body, JSO said. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jacksonville homecoming - Carla Harris on leading to win
Jacksonville, Fl — Carla Harris, a Jacksonville native and Harvard graduate, is an internationally respected leader, author and one of the most sought-after speakers in the United States. But she remembers her pre-teen years at St. Pius V - and how inspired she was to hear from successful graduates.
News4Jax.com
2 from Jacksonville indicted in south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy
Two people from Jacksonville and one from Gainesville were among nearly three dozen indicted for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in south Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Carpet Ride,” identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke,...
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
floridapolitics.com
3 candidates vie for Fernandina Beach’s Seat 5 as Len Kreger departs Commission
For the past seven years, Seat 5 on the Fernandina Beach City Commission has been filled by Len Kreger. He’ll leave office as Vice Mayor, after losing votes for Mayor three times in 2016, 2017 and 2020. One of three candidates will replace him, two of which raised and spent money in the realm of five figures as of mid-October.
thejaxsonmag.com
Five mid-century modern neighborhoods to know
Arlington may forever be known as Jacksonville’s first major post-war suburb built for the accommodation of the automobile. Affiliated with the Gulf Life Insurance Company, H. Terry Parker was a driving force behind the insurance company’s growth and the development of Arlington. Parker began purchasing land in the area around 1943, when Arlington was still considered to be rural. By 1959, he owned 1,800 acres of property, making him Arlington’s largest landowner. Following the opening of the Mathews Bridge in 1953, Parker’s developments led to Arlington becoming the fastest growing part of Jacksonville during the 1950s and 1960s. In addition to his land developments, in 1955 Parker donated thirty acres of land to the Duval County School Board for a high school, named Terry Parker High School in his honor.
News4Jax.com
Voting rights group hopes storm does not deter voters from showing up at polls Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With early voting wrapping up this weekend, Duval County Elections officials said they saw good numbers and are hoping that the momentum remains the same on Tuesday for the general election. Across Florida, more than 4.5 million votes were cast through mail-in ballots and early voting....
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
Guide: 2022 Jacksonville's Veterans Day Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville invites residents and visitors to pay tribute to our military, past and present, at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade. The parade will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 beginning in front of the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Step off will be at 11:01 a.m.
