‘That Sh*t Ain’t Nothing!’: Maryland Man Who Taunted Police on Jan. 6 After Being Hit with Chemical Spray Pleads Guilty to a Felony

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Related
Ohio Man Who Wore His Company’s Jacket on Jan. 6 Spouts QAnon Talking Points at Sentencing
A small business owner from Ohio who said he believes Donald Trump is “combatting human trafficking” will spend months behind bars for kicking in a window to the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Troy Faulkner, 41, was sentenced Thursday to five months in jail after pleading guilty...
Trump’s Former Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Dismiss Contempt of Congress Charges as Trial Date Looms
Lawyers for one-time Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro argued that their client shouldn’t be facing contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, appearing before a federal judge less than two weeks before trial in the case is set to begin.
‘We Are in the Capitol, Baby!’: Infowars Video Editor Who Claimed Proximity to Ashli Babbitt Shooting Death Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A 37-year-old defendant and video editor associated with Infowars, the website owned by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has admitted to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Samuel Christopher Montoya pleaded guilty on Monday to a single count of parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol building,...
Mike Lindell Loses Bid to Get His Seized Cell Phone Back — or View the Search Warrant Materials Supporting the Search
MyPillow salesman and Donald Trump booster Mike Lindell lost his bid for the return of his seized cell phone on Thursday. In a lengthy and emphatic ruling, a Trump-appointed federal judge also refused to order the government to stop scrutinizing the records for their ongoing criminal investigation — and rejected a separate motion to let Lindell see the search warrant materials supporting that search.
Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities
A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Judge Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Inexcusably Improper’ Decision to Hug Prosecutors at the End of Parkland Shooter’s Sentencing
After the Parkland school shooter was formally sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the judge in the case controversially decided to hug members of the prosecution team. As trial watchers can attest, Judge Elizabeth Scherer has...
Seaman Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Supervisor During 2020 COVID Lockdown Voyage Off California Coast
A Filipino seaman who fatally stabbed a ship supervisor during a psychotic episode his lawyers blame in part on stressful COVID-related conditions for seafarers was sentenced Monday to 20 years in federal prison. Michael Dequito Monegro, 44, was in the throes of what a psychiatrist deemed a “delusional disorder” when...
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home
The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement
Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Iowa Teen on Probation for Killing Her Alleged Rapist Cut GPS Ankle Monitor Off and Escaped Residential Correctional Facility, Authorities Say
An 18-year-old in Iowa who was on probation for killing a man who allegedly raped her multiple times has escaped from the residential women’s correctional facility where she was serving her sentence, authorities say. Pieper Delaney Lewis cut off her GPS ankle monitoring unit and exited the facility early...
Woman Sentenced to Probation for Shooting Homeless Man in the Abdomen
In case stretching back more than five years, a woman was sentenced to probation for shooting and injuring a homeless man. The defense for Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, argued that she was in fear of Gerald Melton, 59, in a 2017 confrontation, and that she only tried to scare him off, according to The Tennessean. But prosecutors said witness testimony disproved that.
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
Trump Sues New York AG Letitia James in Florida, Claims Tax Fraud Lawsuit Violates His Privacy and Accuses Her of ‘Intimidation and Harassment’
Donald Trump has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the state of Florida, accusing James of waging a war of “intimidation and harassment” against the former president and demanding that she be blocked from pursuing a tax fraud lawsuit against him. “Extraordinary wrongdoing requires extraordinary...
Oath Keepers Leader Doubles Down on Election Denial in Seditious Conspiracy Case, Testifies Neither Trump Nor Biden Won ‘Unconstitutional’ Race
Expounding upon his brand of 2020 election denial, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a federal jury in his long-anticipated testimony on Friday that President Joe Biden didn’t win the presidential race — but Donald Trump didn’t, either. “I believed that the election was unconstitutional, did not...
John Eastman Drops 9th Circuit Stay Request Over Judge’s Crime-Fraud Exception Ruling After ‘Multiple News Outlets’ Obtain His Emails
Donald Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman has dropped his request for the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to stay a California federal judge’s latest email disclosure order after “multiple news outlets” obtained the emails though a link included in a Jan. 6 Committee filing. Eastman...
SCOTUS Refused to Take Up Case on ‘Suppressed Exculpatory Evidence’ About ‘Key Witness’ in Capital Case, and Justice Jackson Had Some Thoughts
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the Supreme Court’s denial of certiorari in the case of a man convicted in a 1989 robbery-murder and sentenced to death, expressing concern about the prosecution’s “key witness.”. Jackson, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said that she would have taken up...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0