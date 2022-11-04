ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘That Sh*t Ain’t Nothing!’: Maryland Man Who Taunted Police on Jan. 6 After Being Hit with Chemical Spray Pleads Guilty to a Felony

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Law & Crime

Trump’s Former Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Dismiss Contempt of Congress Charges as Trial Date Looms

Lawyers for one-time Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro argued that their client shouldn’t be facing contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, appearing before a federal judge less than two weeks before trial in the case is set to begin.
Law & Crime

‘We Are in the Capitol, Baby!’: Infowars Video Editor Who Claimed Proximity to Ashli Babbitt Shooting Death Pleads Guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A 37-year-old defendant and video editor associated with Infowars, the website owned by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has admitted to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Samuel Christopher Montoya pleaded guilty on Monday to a single count of parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol building,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Crime

Mike Lindell Loses Bid to Get His Seized Cell Phone Back — or View the Search Warrant Materials Supporting the Search

MyPillow salesman and Donald Trump booster Mike Lindell lost his bid for the return of his seized cell phone on Thursday. In a lengthy and emphatic ruling, a Trump-appointed federal judge also refused to order the government to stop scrutinizing the records for their ongoing criminal investigation — and rejected a separate motion to let Lindell see the search warrant materials supporting that search.
MANKATO, MN
Law & Crime

Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities

A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
HIALEAH, FL
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Inexcusably Improper’ Decision to Hug Prosecutors at the End of Parkland Shooter’s Sentencing

After the Parkland school shooter was formally sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the judge in the case controversially decided to hug members of the prosecution team. As trial watchers can attest, Judge Elizabeth Scherer has...
PARKLAND, FL
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Law & Crime

Surveillance Footage Allegedly Caught Elected Official Fatally Stabbing Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Outside His Home

The stabbing murder of an investigative reporter in Las Vegas was apparently caught on surveillance camera footage and presented as evidence to a grand jury. Authorities say the video shows former Democratic elected county official Robert Telles as he attacked Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him outside of his home two months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement

Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Iowa Teen on Probation for Killing Her Alleged Rapist Cut GPS Ankle Monitor Off and Escaped Residential Correctional Facility, Authorities Say

An 18-year-old in Iowa who was on probation for killing a man who allegedly raped her multiple times has escaped from the residential women’s correctional facility where she was serving her sentence, authorities say. Pieper Delaney Lewis cut off her GPS ankle monitoring unit and exited the facility early...
DES MOINES, IA
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to Probation for Shooting Homeless Man in the Abdomen

In case stretching back more than five years, a woman was sentenced to probation for shooting and injuring a homeless man. The defense for Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, argued that she was in fear of Gerald Melton, 59, in a 2017 confrontation, and that she only tried to scare him off, according to The Tennessean. But prosecutors said witness testimony disproved that.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

Trump Sues New York AG Letitia James in Florida, Claims Tax Fraud Lawsuit Violates His Privacy and Accuses Her of ‘Intimidation and Harassment’

Donald Trump has sued New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the state of Florida, accusing James of waging a war of “intimidation and harassment” against the former president and demanding that she be blocked from pursuing a tax fraud lawsuit against him. “Extraordinary wrongdoing requires extraordinary...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Leader Doubles Down on Election Denial in Seditious Conspiracy Case, Testifies Neither Trump Nor Biden Won ‘Unconstitutional’ Race

Expounding upon his brand of 2020 election denial, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a federal jury in his long-anticipated testimony on Friday that President Joe Biden didn’t win the presidential race — but Donald Trump didn’t, either. “I believed that the election was unconstitutional, did not...
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Refused to Take Up Case on ‘Suppressed Exculpatory Evidence’ About ‘Key Witness’ in Capital Case, and Justice Jackson Had Some Thoughts

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the Supreme Court’s denial of certiorari in the case of a man convicted in a 1989 robbery-murder and sentenced to death, expressing concern about the prosecution’s “key witness.”. Jackson, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said that she would have taken up...
OHIO STATE
