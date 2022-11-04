ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

wcbi.com

LCBS honors 4A volleyball state champions, Caledonia Cavaliers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had some special guests in attendance at the meeting on November 7. The 4A State Champion Caledonia Cavaliers Volleyball team was on hand as Supervisors presented their coach, Samantha Brooks, with a resolution honoring the team for its championship run.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

City, county work together to buy new equipment for Columbus Crime Lab

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New equipment coming for the Columbus Crime Lab represents renewed cooperation between Lowndes County and the city. To get drug samples tested faster and narcotics cases to court sooner, in October, Supervisors approved the purchase of a new gas mass spectrometer for the Columbus Crime Lab, pending an agreement with the city about the equipment’s use and the county’s access.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

West Point has moderate voter turnout at polls

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A hotly contested judge’s race and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives drove West Point voters to the polls today. Election officials described today’s early turnout as moderate. Of particular interest in Clay County, and across the Golden Triangle, are...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

EMCC hosts annual Military Tribute for Veterans Day

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College gets an early start on recognizing Veteran’s Day. EMCC hosted its annual Military Tribute at the Lyceum on the Mayhew Campus. College President Scott Alsobrooks along with faculty and staff recognized Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members representing all branches...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Voters set out early in Columbus to cast their ballots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are several key races happening in the Magnolia State. Voters were out early this morning in Columbus casting their ballots in the number of races on the ballot. Judge Jim Kitchens is up for re-election in the Circuit Court judge place one race. Two...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9. 46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived. They...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court. 19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death. A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mistletoe Marketplace brings local businesses under one roof

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses will be under one roof this weekend at a special Christmas marketplace in Mooreville. “The Mistletoe Marketplace” takes place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 at Venue 828. Owner Keri McMillian opened Venue 828 almost one year ago and said all the vendor spaces are already full for the Christmas shopping event.
MOOREVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Pontotoc Police Department arrest liquor store robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A good description and surveillance video help Pontotoc Police make a quick arrest. Around 7:20 tonight Police were called to a robbery at Express Liquor and Wine at 237 Highway 15 North. These images were taken from surveillance video at the store. Those pictures helped...
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Hot again Tuesday, cooler air soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot day is on tap Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday. Much colder air returns this weekend. TUESDAY: More heat and humidity are in store today as highs return to the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Persistent easterly winds will eventually bring drier air late.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo merchants take part in Christmas Open House

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas shopping season is upon us, and merchants in downtown Tupelo got in the spirit with a holiday open house. The rain may have moved Santa from Fairpark to the covered sidewalk outside of the Main Attraction, but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of kids when they first saw the jolly man in the red suit.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

How high prices, inflation are effecting this season’s holiday giving

COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – The economy has more people making cuts to their personal budgets this year. With the holiday season rolling around, charitable organizations are left wondering if that belt-tightening is going to affect the donations they depend on. With prices up, many organizations and charities wonder if...
COLUMBUS, MS

