wcbi.com
City officials interview last candidate up for Columbus police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials interviewed the last of the remaining candidates for the chief of police position today. Wayne Hudson is the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice degree from Wayne State...
wcbi.com
LCBS honors 4A volleyball state champions, Caledonia Cavaliers
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had some special guests in attendance at the meeting on November 7. The 4A State Champion Caledonia Cavaliers Volleyball team was on hand as Supervisors presented their coach, Samantha Brooks, with a resolution honoring the team for its championship run.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County School District considers modified calendar for next year
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District is looking at moving to a modified calendar next school year. With that in mind, they want to hear from the parents. Here’s a glance at four meetings the district will be having. The first is tonight at West...
wcbi.com
City, county work together to buy new equipment for Columbus Crime Lab
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New equipment coming for the Columbus Crime Lab represents renewed cooperation between Lowndes County and the city. To get drug samples tested faster and narcotics cases to court sooner, in October, Supervisors approved the purchase of a new gas mass spectrometer for the Columbus Crime Lab, pending an agreement with the city about the equipment’s use and the county’s access.
wcbi.com
West Point has moderate voter turnout at polls
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A hotly contested judge’s race and a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives drove West Point voters to the polls today. Election officials described today’s early turnout as moderate. Of particular interest in Clay County, and across the Golden Triangle, are...
wcbi.com
Pilot recovers at home after CAFB plane crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As the investigation continues in a Columbus Air Force Base jet crash, the pilot is at home recovering. The T38-C crashed in southern Lowndes County on Monday afternoon, just off Trinity Road. CAFB said the pilot ejected the aircraft safely and was taken to...
wcbi.com
Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
wcbi.com
Investigators explain the process it takes to bring an inmate back to the state
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Although suspect Daniel Calvin is now in Custody at the Lowndes County Jail, he was first found in Las Vegas, Nevada on the run. If you’re accused of committing a crime and leave the state, you can still be found no matter where you run.
wcbi.com
EMCC hosts annual Military Tribute for Veterans Day
MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College gets an early start on recognizing Veteran’s Day. EMCC hosted its annual Military Tribute at the Lyceum on the Mayhew Campus. College President Scott Alsobrooks along with faculty and staff recognized Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members representing all branches...
wcbi.com
Voters set out early in Columbus to cast their ballots
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are several key races happening in the Magnolia State. Voters were out early this morning in Columbus casting their ballots in the number of races on the ballot. Judge Jim Kitchens is up for re-election in the Circuit Court judge place one race. Two...
wcbi.com
Police make sixth arrest in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make the sixth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 21-year-old Shaunmicah Strong is charged with murder. He was arrested yesterday. Bond for Strong was set at $1 million. This afternoon, investigators released the name of a seventh suspect. Kevin Lashawn Holliday...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County officially approves of multi-billion dollar aluminum project
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is officially on board for a multi-billion dollar aluminum mill project. Supervisors passed a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Steel Dynamics and its affiliate Aluminum Dynamics to bring a $2 billion aluminum mill to Lowndes County. In a Special...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union robbery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9. 46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived. They...
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for man who stole woman’s car Monday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This is the car Columbus Police said was stolen early Monday. The 1996 Oldsmobile Model 88 was taken from the home of a Columbus resident near the Highway 82 bypass at Love’s Truck Stop. Columbus Police said a man pushed his way into the...
wcbi.com
Man wanted for beating in Columbus charged with aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a brutal beating in Columbus was brought back from Las Vegas to face his day in court. 19-year-old Daniel Calvin is charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death. A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently indicted him. Columbus...
wcbi.com
Mistletoe Marketplace brings local businesses under one roof
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses will be under one roof this weekend at a special Christmas marketplace in Mooreville. “The Mistletoe Marketplace” takes place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 at Venue 828. Owner Keri McMillian opened Venue 828 almost one year ago and said all the vendor spaces are already full for the Christmas shopping event.
wcbi.com
Pontotoc Police Department arrest liquor store robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A good description and surveillance video help Pontotoc Police make a quick arrest. Around 7:20 tonight Police were called to a robbery at Express Liquor and Wine at 237 Highway 15 North. These images were taken from surveillance video at the store. Those pictures helped...
wcbi.com
Hot again Tuesday, cooler air soon
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another hot day is on tap Tuesday before cooler air arrives Wednesday. Much colder air returns this weekend. TUESDAY: More heat and humidity are in store today as highs return to the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Persistent easterly winds will eventually bring drier air late.
wcbi.com
Tupelo merchants take part in Christmas Open House
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Christmas shopping season is upon us, and merchants in downtown Tupelo got in the spirit with a holiday open house. The rain may have moved Santa from Fairpark to the covered sidewalk outside of the Main Attraction, but nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of kids when they first saw the jolly man in the red suit.
wcbi.com
How high prices, inflation are effecting this season’s holiday giving
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – The economy has more people making cuts to their personal budgets this year. With the holiday season rolling around, charitable organizations are left wondering if that belt-tightening is going to affect the donations they depend on. With prices up, many organizations and charities wonder if...
