Emotional Support Group App Circles Partners With Key Veteran Groups for #VeteranCircle Day Takeover

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Spiritual Growth Events, The Leading Provider Of Free, Highly Interactive, And Inspirational Spiritual Growth Events, Won The Prestigious W3 Gold Award
Serving with the best spiritual growth programs, retreats, and events, Spiritual Growth Events won the W3 Gold Award, focusing on personal development, self-discovery, mindfulness, and spirituality for a better version of oneself. Bringing light into the world and creating massive ripples of positive energy around the globe, Spiritual Growth Events,...
Woonsocket Call
artnet AG: Artnet Pilots Financial Services through the Introduction of Art-Secured Lending in Partnership with Leading Asset-Secured Loan Providers
Artnet to provide collectors with easier access to liquidity to support the continuing growth of the Art Market. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Artnet, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online fine art marketplace, is excited to introduce its Art Secured Lending Brokerage program. Artnet seeks to create a global, efficient art market. This new service enables and improves Artnet's subscribers' access to capital by leveraging their fine art assets. Fine Art has become a significant alternative asset class, which has led to its increased use as collateral against loans. The overall market size of outstanding loans against art is expected to grow to $31.3 billion in 2022. Artnet aims to drive efficiency in the fine art financing market by connecting its users to the best possible lending provider, given their loan profile, and creating a transparent system that drives liquidity. Easing access to capital is designed to support continued market growth to benefit participants across the ecosystem at every level.
Woonsocket Call
QC Kinetix (Jackson, TN), a Premier Sports Medicine Clinic, offers Natural Therapies to Improve Athletes Quality of Life
Sports injuries take several days/weeks/months to heal, affecting the movement of athletes, avid adventurers, gym enthusiasts, dancers, blue-collar workers, and people who enjoy outdoor activities. Joint pain and sports injury treatments are often painful, time-consuming, and invasive. In extreme cases, artificial implants, plastic spacers, and foreign materials are surgically placed in joints/bones to restore mobility. Instead of depending solely on external factors, medication, rest, or elevation, athletes can visit QC Kinetix (Jackson, TN) to guide their bodies toward organic and gradual repair from within.
Woonsocket Call
ApparelWin Had A Hugely Successful Fashion Meeting In New York
ApparelWin is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for reliable and successful production and procurement services for international garment businesses. Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China - November 8, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — ApparelWin is committed to creating the world's most reliable clothing supply chain platform, which has built a high reputation in...
Comments / 0