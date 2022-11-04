Emotional Support Group App Circles Partners With Key Veteran Groups for #VeteranCircle Day Takeover

Artnet to provide collectors with easier access to liquidity to support the continuing growth of the Art Market. NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / Artnet, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global online fine art marketplace, is excited to introduce its Art Secured Lending Brokerage program. Artnet seeks to create a global, efficient art market. This new service enables and improves Artnet's subscribers' access to capital by leveraging their fine art assets. Fine Art has become a significant alternative asset class, which has led to its increased use as collateral against loans. The overall market size of outstanding loans against art is expected to grow to $31.3 billion in 2022. Artnet aims to drive efficiency in the fine art financing market by connecting its users to the best possible lending provider, given their loan profile, and creating a transparent system that drives liquidity. Easing access to capital is designed to support continued market growth to benefit participants across the ecosystem at every level.

1 DAY AGO