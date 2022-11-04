Car hits utility pole, closes section of Bay Road in Burgess area, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Bay Road near Highway 707 re-opened Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

There are no serious injuries in the crash in the Burgess area, HCFR said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.