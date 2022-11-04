Car hits utility pole, closes section of Bay Road in Burgess area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Bay Road near Highway 707 re-opened Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .
There are no serious injuries in the crash in the Burgess area, HCFR said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0