Horry County, SC

Car hits utility pole, closes section of Bay Road in Burgess area, Horry County Fire Rescue says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Bay Road near Highway 707 re-opened Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to Horry County Fire Rescue .

There are no serious injuries in the crash in the Burgess area, HCFR said. It happened at about 1:20 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

