ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Midfielder Pantuche Camara set to feature for Ipswich against Bracknell

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQims_0iyztot500

Midfielder Pantuche Camara is poised for more playing time when Ipswich travel to step three side Bracknell in their FA Cup first-round tie.

The summer signing made his first team debut against Cambridge last month and has featured in some recent under-21s clashes, but is still returning to full match fitness as he recovers from the groin injury that delayed his start to the season.

New signing Joe Coleman should be part of Kieran McKenna’s squad after inking a short-term contract with the Tractor Boys on Friday.

The 6ft 6in goalkeeper, a free agent after his summer release from Rochdale, joined Town following injuries to Lewis Ridd, Antoni Bort and Nick Hayes, and will provide a third option behind Vaclav Hladky and Christian Walton.

Underdogs Bracknell are coming off three straight victories across all competitions and will hope top scorer Jordan Esprit, with 14 goals so far this season, will continue his fine form against the tough League One opposition.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ian Henderson makes history as Rochdale beat Salford

Ian Henderson wrote himself into Rochdale’s record books as the striker’s 80th-minute header proved decisive in a 1-0 win against Salford. The Dale frontman met a superb Ethan Brierley pass to nod beyond Tom King in the visitors’ goal and overtake Reg Jenkins as the club’s all-time leading scorer with 130 goals.
newschain

New boss Liam Rosenior happy with Hull’s progress

Liam Rosenior was impressed with what he saw from Hull in the 3-2 win at Cardiff despite only having three training sessions with his new team. The former defender took over the Tigers last week and has picked up four points from his first two games, having drawn with Millwall in his opener.
newschain

Ben Wiles goal earns Rotherham first win at Sheffield United since 1980

Ben Wiles’ goal gave Rotherham a first win at Sheffield United since 1980 and stopped their South Yorkshire rivals going top of the Sky Bet Championship. The Millers, missing six first-team players due to injury, have had a miserable time at Bramall Lane since last winning 42 years ago, but they rewrote the record books with a 1-0 victory thanks to Wiles’ accomplished finish.
newschain

Middlesbrough continue to climb under Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick’s outstanding Middlesbrough dominated Blackpool to claim a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road and leap four places to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table. Rejuvenated Boro went ahead following Isaiah Jones’ 15th-minute strike and never relinquished control. Carrick’s team were faster, sharper and more aggressive than...
newschain

Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
newschain

Record-breaker Ian Henderson fully deserves plaudits – Jim Bentley

Rochdale boss Jim Bentley was happy for match-winner Ian Henderson to take the plaudits following his side’s 1-0 win over Salford. Henderson became Dale’s all-time leading goalscorer when he netted his 130th goal for the club in the 80th minute of the game, heading home Ethan Brierley’s intelligent delivery.
newschain

Brentford exit Carabao Cup despite England hopeful Ivan Toney’s efforts

Ivan Toney’s final audition for a World Cup place could hardly have been more authentic after Brentford crashed out of the Carabao Cup 6-5 on penalties to Gillingham. Brentford were leading the League Two strugglers through England hopeful Toney’s early goal, but then sat back and allowed their opponents to come at them in the second half.
newschain

Regan Slater double chalks up Liam Rosenior’s first win as Hull boss

Two goals in as many second-half minutes from Regan Slater earned Liam Rosenior his first win as Hull boss as his side came from behind to win 3-2 at Cardiff City Stadium. Having taken the lead with a fourth-minute goal from Dimitrios Pelkas, Hull were 1-0 ahead at the break.
newschain

Mark Hughes pleased Matty Platt’s red card did not come back to haunt Bradford

Mark Hughes was delighted Matty Platt’s confusing sending off did not come back to haunt Bradford in their 2-1 win at Mansfield. Skipper Richie Smallwood and goal machine Andy Cook put the high-flying Bantams two goals to the good as they struck either side of half-time. Platt was sent...
newschain

Lincoln on right side of cup upset as Bristol City dumped out

Lincoln bounced back from FA Cup embarrassment to storm into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 victory over Championship club Bristol City at Ashton Gate. The League One side took a seventh-minute lead when midfielder Matty Virtue was allowed time and space 25 yards out to the left of goal and netted with a sweetly struck right-footed drive.
newschain

Unai Emery ‘so happy’ with debut Villa win as Erik ten Hag bemoans meek Man Utd

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in the Aston Villa dugout as irked Erik ten Hag admitted his meek Manchester United side deserved to lose in Birmingham. Recently brought in as Steven Gerrard’s successor, former Arsenal boss Emery masterminded his new club’s first Premier League win against the Red Devils at Villa Park since August 1995.
newschain

Qualification is everything for Ben Garner as Charlton hold off Stevenage

Ben Garner was thrilled Charlton are in the hat for the Carabao Cup fourth round after squeaking past Stevenage on penalties after it finished 1-1 at the Lamex Stadium. Joe Wollacott produced a superb save to deny Jake Taylor after eight flawless spot-kicks, leaving Scott Fraser to smash home and earn a 5-4 shoot-out win.
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

Matt Taylor proud to become first Rotherham boss to win at Sheff Utd since 1980

Matt Taylor was proud to become the first Rotherham manager to win at Sheffield United since 1980. Taylor succeeded where George Kerr, Billy McEwan, Ronnie Moore, Steve Evans and Paul Warne all failed by overseeing victory at Bramall Lane thanks to Ben Wiles’ first-half goal. Wiles struck seven minutes...
newschain

Joao Pedro fires Watford to win over Reading

Watford moved into the play-off positions as Joao Pedro’s double earned them a 2-0 win over Reading at Vicarage Road. Goals in both halves ensured the Hertfordshire side bounced back from defeat against Coventry last weekend. Yaser Asprilla and Christian Kabasele came in for the hosts while Reading made...
newschain

Paul Simpson unhappy with Carlisle display in draw at Harrogate

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson insisted that there were very few positives to take from the 3-3 draw at Harrogate. The Cumbrians headed to Wetherby Road seventh in the League Two standings and with their sights set on fifth place following what has been a bright start to the campaign. But...
newschain

Vincent Kompany praises opponents Crawley after tough Carabao Cup win

Vincent Kompany praised Crawley for frustrating his Burnley side for much of their Carabao Cup third round tie at Turf Moor. It took two late goals from substitute Anass Zaroury – both close-range finishes in the 79th and 90th minutes – to kill off the League Two side’s hopes of adding another giant-killing to the scalps of League One Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham in the previous rounds.
newschain

Southend and Notts County have to settle for point each from thrilling draw

Southend and Notts County lived up to their billing as the form teams in the Vanarama National League as they shared four goals in a 2-2 draw at Roots Hall. The hosts were seeking a fifth straight victory but had to settle for a point against table-topping County, who have lost just one of their last 14, winning 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy